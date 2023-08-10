Ever Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchEver Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?Call of Duty Creator, Fellow at the CIA-Rockefeller Backed Atlantic Council, Pushed the Idea That the Election of Donald Trump Was an Attack on DemocracyThe Random ArchivistAug 10, 2023∙ Paid119ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist