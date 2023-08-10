The Random Archivist

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Ever Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?

Call of Duty Creator, Fellow at the CIA-Rockefeller Backed Atlantic Council, Pushed the Idea That the Election of Donald Trump Was an Attack on Democracy
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The Random Archivist
Aug 10, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

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