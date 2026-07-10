Editor’s note: Many people in Britain now regard the police as a sick joke, although not a funny one. More like a lost episode of Benny Hill directed by Kafka, where six officers chase a man with a phone while the burglary squad waits for a diversity impact assessment. To diagnose this national farce, the official machinery has produced a long-awaited report on police leadership. It has now landed, wearing sensible shoes, carrying a clipboard, and quietly confirming what the public already knew. We asked T.W. for comment:

Police Leadership Commission Report 0 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I bring grave news from beneath the shed: the British police may have misplaced policing.

This is not my allegation. I am only a small rabbit with a working knowledge of turnips. The report itself says too many police leaders have lost sight of the “core deliverables” of policing, which I had previously assumed were things like catching criminals, not attending a regional workshop called Decolonising the Evidence Locker. One submission puts it beautifully: “There are too many people not doing police work. There is utter dysfunction with basic policing.”

That sentence should have been printed on the cover.

Instead, the report arrives in full public-sector funeral wear and admits that some police leaders are accused of “preferencing certain groups,” while others say they are not doing enough about “racism, misogyny and discrimination.” Somewhere between those two accusations, an old lady’s shed was burgled and a constable was sent to arrest a pensioner for typing through the pain. The report says police leaders have been labelled “woke” or “anti-woke” and invited to take sides in the “culture wars.” It then recommends focusing “entirely on the prevention, detection and prosecution of crime.”

Entirely. Imagine the extremism.

The report also identifies a “compliance culture” where “ticking boxes in compliance with procedure replaces doing the right thing.” This is Britain now. The suspect has left in a stolen van, but happily the officer has completed Form 19B: Reflective Practice After Witnessing Harmful Number Plates.

Leadership, meanwhile, appears to be conducted by men in tactical cardigans, whispering about reputational risk near a kettle. One submission says senior leaders show “little public service mentality” and are “more concerned with reputational risk than doing the right thing.”

So now we are offered an “ethical reset.”

Fine. Press it.

But first check whether the button has been equality-screened, trauma-informed, peer-reviewed, impact-assessed, community-consulted, and approved by the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Not Making Eye Contact With Reality.

Then, possibly, catch a burglar.

Of course, this report does not get to the fat grub at the centre of the rotten apple.

The old police left years ago. Dixon of Dock Green did not retire. He escaped. His protégés looked around one morning, saw that the job now involved arresting pensioners for Facebook while taking a knee beside a burnt-out Kia, and decided to open a garden centre.

The report nearly says it. “There are too many people not doing police work,” one submission says. “There is utter dysfunction with basic policing.”

Quite.

What happened next was the standard institutional death spiral. The decent ones left. The managerial class, rather than asking why, promoted the people who could complete a values matrix without laughing. They built a compliance cathedral. They filled it with PowerPoint priests. Then they recruited from the shallow end of the municipal gene pool and called it modernisation.

I’ll be honest. I’ve just spent over an hour watching British “auditing” videos on YouTube, to check on the degeneration of the police. This is not the American bodycam genre, where a man named Kyle attempts to explain maritime law to six very tolerant deputies while wearing one flip-flop, or a man called Brayden explains that the meth belongs to his cousin’s emotional-support ferret. No, Britain has evolved. In Britain, the camera points the other way. The public film the police because the police have become the exhibit. An auditor films six officers discovering, over forty-three minutes, that a pavement is public, when they should, theoretically, be chasing burglars, grooming-gang facilitators, machete enthusiasts, shoplifting syndicates, and the sort of man who can steal a Range Rover in seven seconds but still has time to claim the real victim is his anxiety. In another video, the police are gathered round a man with a GoPro as though he has landed from Neptune with a Tesco meal deal. One officer demands ID that he has no lawful power to demand. Another declares a pavement “private” because it is near a building with windows. A third announces that filming a police station is “suspicious,” which is true only if your policing model depends on nobody seeing it.

I had better things to do with an hour or two of my time, of course. I could have counted pellets. I could have chewed a cable. I could have stared at a damp plank and felt my intellectual life improve. Instead, I watched constables discover public photography in real time, like medieval villagers encountering a spoon.

Perhaps the most pathetic, but least surprising, part of the government report was its recruiting anecdote: new officers leaving because they “didn’t know” they would work nights or “have to deal with aggressive people.”

Imagine joining the police and being shocked by darkness and criminals.

The old coppers were not mislaid in a drawer. They left. They were bored out, bullied out, managed out, pensioned out, and replaced by people selected for exactly the qualities now being diagnosed as a disease: compliance, ideological fluency, and the ability to stand in a high-vis jacket saying “calm down” and “I don’t think you have been stabbed, mate” to the religiously enriched stab victim.

There is no ethical reset button for that. There is only the ugly job nobody in the report wants to name: rip out the doctrine, sack the cowards, defrock the lanyard clergy, stop promoting everyone who can say “stakeholder confidence” without gagging, and bring back that endangered police quality known as being brighter than the criminal.

Then restore discretion. Punish failure. Reward courage. Hire people who understand that policing involves criminals, night shifts, danger, shouting, lies, judgment, filthy stairwells, bad smells, worse paperwork, and the occasional sacred duty of telling a lunatic with a clipboard to piss off before he forms a working group.

Until then, the machine is working perfectly.

It is just not a police force.

Editor’s note: As a coward with a Canadian postal code, I asked T.W. to confine himself to British policing. It would be deeply unfair to suggest that similar standards exist in Canadian law enforcement, whose officers remain famous for brisk response times, a velvet tenderness toward civil liberties, and their total inability to locate a peaceful protester’s bank account unless a small convoy is parked nearby.

Nor should anyone draw crude comparisons. Canadian policing is obviously much safer, since unlike many of their British counterparts, our officers carry guns and therefore almost never turn routine confusion into a tactical incident, mistake a wellness check for Kandahar with snowbanks, raid the wrong house before breakfast, or arrive eight cruisers deep because someone with a cardboard sign has become constitutionally inconvenient.

No, Canada has achieved the perfect policing model: British paperwork, American weaponry, and the constitutional instincts of a hotel night manager who has just found out you complained about the thermostat.

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