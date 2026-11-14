Emergency Powers for Migrants
Britain has discovered that a crisis lasting for years is sufficiently urgent to override an entire village. Fortunately, the newts still have rights.
On 12 November 2026, the government approved plans to accommodate up to 1,256 male asylum seekers at MoD Bicester Site A, a former military depot near the small Oxfordshire village of Piddington, home to approximately 350 people. Despite overwhelming local opposition, including a symbolic referendum in which residents voted 285 to 26 to leave the United Kingdom, the government invoked Urgent Crown Development powers to bypass the normal local planning authority. Cherwell District Council objected, citing unresolved concerns about infrastructure, drainage, transport, public services and safety. The Home Office justified the accelerated procedure by pointing to pressure on the asylum accommodation system, a problem that has persisted for years. Planning permission has now been granted.