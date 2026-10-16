On August 1, a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Beside the restaurant was a Tesla Supercharger.

Three people sitting in two Teslas at the charging stalls were shot. One of them, 66-year-old Dale Schultz, was killed. His passenger was wounded.

And the attack exposed a problem that most Tesla owners had probably never considered.

If somebody starts shooting at you while you are charging your car, because remember, this is the U.S.A., you cannot simply stamp on the accelerator and get the hell out of there.

The car knows the charging cable is attached.

So it stays in Park.

Which, given the amps involved, is normally an excellent feature.

Less so when somebody with a rifle is walking towards you.

In the aftermath of Twin Falls, Tesla owners began asking for some way to override that safety lock in an emergency. Tesla says it had actually been debating such a feature for years. Two weeks ago it released this:

Emergency Drive Away is currently available only in the United States.

Canadian serial killer approaching from behind?

Sorry.

THIS FEATURE IS NOT AVAILABLE IN YOUR REGION.

I watched that clip and thought we had probably reached peak Tesla.

After all, what could possibly be more Tesla than developing software that allows an American driver to tear a high-voltage charging cable out of the ground at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls while fleeing a heavily armed killer?

And you thought Twin Peaks was weird.

Then, two weeks later, Tesla posted another video.

It concerned the new Roadster.

And this is where things became really strange.

Yes.

You saw that correctly.

Watch it again.

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention this: