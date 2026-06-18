Editor’s note:

We publish Juniper Salt-Fog reluctantly, in the same spirit one opens a window after discovering something damp has been achieving consensus behind the radiator.

Miss Salt-Fog’s views are her own, though they are also the views of approximately six federal departments, four arts councils, eleven settlement-sector PDFs, and every publicly funded “community conversation” ever held in a room with stackable chairs, a CBC tote bag, and one man called Devin explaining that maps are violence.

Readers should be aware that the following piece contains advanced Canadian compassion, several unlicensed uses of the word “systems,” and a sustained attempt to solve demographic collapse by importing a replacement population while refusing to move a cat.

From Prime Minister Meloni of Italy yesterday:

“Today, Italy has achieved a great success in Europe. The European Parliament has approved the new European regulation on repatriations, a historic measure, primarily the result of the Italian government’s work, which allows us to quickly repatriate those who do not have the right to stay in the European Union. The regulation also includes, among other things, the possibility of opening repatriation centers in third countries, effectively following the path paved by the Italian government with the Albania protocol. An innovative solution that the Italian and European left has tried to oppose in every way, but which as of today becomes a new tool available to the whole of Europe. Defending our borders, drastically reducing arrivals, fighting human traffickers, and immediately repatriating those who have no right to stay with us. We promised Italians that we would change Europe and we have done it, with courage, patience, and determination. Because our compass is clear: to respect the program voted for by the citizens, point by point. We will not stop.”

Well.

Europe has done it again.

Just when I thought the continent had finally matured into a post-border listening circle, Giorgia Meloni stood up in Italy and announced, with the terrible confidence of a woman who still believes countries are allowed to continue existing, that the European Parliament had approved a new regulation on repatriations. Faster removals. Return hubs. Third countries. Detention. Borders. The whole medieval upholstery of sovereignty dragged back into the room like a wet carpet from 1847.

I had to sit down.

Fortunately, I was already sitting down, because I work in a hybrid restorative-policy capacity from a Halifax co-working space that used to be a shoe repair shop before the owner retired, the rent tripled, and six of us turned it into a fog-sector incubator with a kettle.

Meloni called it a historic success. I call it a cry for help.

Europe, apparently, wishes to send people who do not have the legal right to remain in Europe to “third countries.” I am not a lawyer, though I did once complete a weekend certificate in Harm-Based Cartography, but I believe Canada is technically a third country. We are not in the European Union. We are not even in Europe, except spiritually, emotionally, and in our ongoing commitment to copying its worst mistakes five years late and with a lanyard.

So I say: Europe’s loss, our gain.

Why should Albania have all the fun? Canada has land. Immense land. So much land. Land that appears, from the window seat of a publicly funded conference flight, to be doing absolutely nothing. Forest, muskeg, rock, lakes, tundra, farms, towns where the Tim Hortons closes at seven, whole provinces just sitting there selfishly being cold. Surely, with enough compassion, zoning reform, and emergency federal funding administered by people with nose rings and municipal pensions, we can transform this underperforming geography into a continental healing intake surface.

And if anyone objects, we will go Elbows Up!

People say Canada cannot absorb millions more. I say that depends entirely on what you mean by absorb. Can our cities house them? Not in the narrow settler sense of “indoors.” Can our health-care system treat them? Not if you insist on a colonial relationship between illness and appointments. Can our schools cope? Only if you are trapped in the old paradigm where children require teachers, classrooms, discipline, literacy, and chairs.

But can we absorb them emotionally?

Yes.

Can we create a national chant? Absolutely.

Can we add banners, QR codes, acrylic art installations, and three million reusable tote bags printed with “No One Is Illegal Unless Europe Says So, In Which Case They Are Canadian”? Also yes.

The geography will follow the feeling. That is the whole point of Canada now. We do not solve problems. We rename them until the invoice clears.

Imagine it. Planes arriving in Gander, Moncton, Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Halifax, each one greeted by a delegation of ministers in parkas saying “Welcome home” to people who have never been here, while the locals, unable to find a rental under $2,400, are gently reminded that belonging is not a zero-sum game unless they are trying to belong somewhere too.

We could build a national network. The Trudeau Memorial Compassion Corridor, though perhaps we should wait until he has finished being alive. The Carney Elbows-Up Human Mobility Strategy. Every European country that feels troubled by borders could ship its moral discomfort across the Atlantic, where we would compost it into federal grants.

Italy has Albania. Europe will have its third-country arrangements. Canada can do better. Canada can become the third country for every first-world government that wants to feel firm at home and generous abroad, provided the abroad is us.

My real fear, frankly, is not that Canada will take too many.

It is that other countries will get there first.

Ireland, I am looking at you.

The Irish are very quick with this sort of thing now. One minute they are producing melancholy songs about famine and leaving home, the next they are importing the entire moral burden of the planet into towns where the hotel has become a processing centre and the locals have been asked to express concern only in approved fonts. If we are not careful, Ireland will absorb Europe’s discarded compassion surplus before Canada has even finished convening the advisory panel.

That would be selfish.

We could, of course, help countries closer to the problem build their own economies, stabilise their own labour markets, train their own young people, develop their own infrastructure, and make staying home more attractive than flying halfway across the planet to become a demographic patch for Canada’s collapsing pension arithmetic.

That is the practical option.

But where is the glory in that? Where is the televised airport hug? Where is the Governor General speech? Where is the CBC documentary called A Nation Opens Its Arms, filmed entirely in soft focus while a single violin gently forgives the taxpayer?

No. If the world is mobile, Canada must not merely assist.

Canada must receive.

Canada must perform.

We must show the world how empathetic and kind Canadian taxpayers can be, especially when no one has asked them directly and the costs have been arranged in such a way that they appear only later, in the form of rent, taxes, waitlists, ER closures, school overcrowding, food bank lines, and that mysterious new surcharge on everything that used to work.

Fine. Negative people always have nouns.

Budgets. Taxes. Children. Roads. Paycheques. Birthrates. Waiting lists. Things with edges.

I try not to organise my politics around nouns. Nouns are how people end up asking whether a part-time, grant-supported fibre practitioner with no taxable income last year should have opinions about national capacity. Which is exactly the kind of bad-faith framing that makes public discourse unsafe for artists.

And let’s not forget that only racists think open borders and a welfare state are incompatible.

The rest of us understand that the welfare state becomes more beautiful the less arithmetic is applied to it. Schools can stretch. Hospitals can stretch. Social housing can stretch. Dentists can stretch. Police can stretch. Wages can stretch downward. Rents can stretch upward. The entire country can be stretched like wet wool over a moral radiator, and anyone who notices the smell can attend a workshop.

And then, just as the fog lifts from my heart and settles more productively over Bedford Basin, I remember the older blessing.

The United Nations has already thought this through.

Europe is panicking about return hubs, illegal arrivals, detention, and the rude little question of who has the right to remain. Italy is flirting with borders. Voters are developing unfortunate opinions. But the experts in Geneva are calmer than that. They do not panic. They model.

They have a plan.

A beautiful plan.

Replacement migration.

Unpd Egm 200010 Un 2001 Replacementmigration 2.41MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The UN, in its wisdom, once defined replacement migration as the “international migration that would be needed” to offset population decline, working-age decline, and the general ageing of developed feminist countries that wisely stopped producing babies after discovering university debt, studio apartments, daycare fees and Tinder.

This was not some fever dream from a man under a duvet on Telegram. It was an official demographic exercise aimed at low-fertility developed Western countries. The sort of places where people have pensions, plumbing, antibiotics, and a strange reluctance to hand them over to strangers without at least a public consultation conducted after the decision.

The report’s point was simple. If fertility does not recover, developed countries become smaller and older. Population decline becomes inevitable without replacement migration. And if retirement ages stay roughly where they are, increasing the working-age population through international migration becomes the “only option” in the short to medium term to stop the support ratio from falling.

Only option.

What a gorgeous phrase. So final. So parental. So free of democracy.

It is not failure. It is renewal. A country that no longer produces “enough children” has not collapsed into a sterile puddle of policy choices, atomised adults, impossible rents, daycare fees, credential inflation, and spiritual exhaustion. It has matured beyond biology. It has become open to partnership. The welfare state, once boringly dependent on families, fertility, productivity, social trust, and national continuity, can now be liberated from all that old womb-adjacent infrastructure and replenished through global mobility pathways. Why spend fifty years asking why young people cannot afford children when you can convene one summit, adjust the intake targets, and welcome a pre-existing working-age population and fewer memories of how the country used to function?

And if they don’t want to work, well, we must interrogate why work remains so central to our imagination of belonging. Labour-market participation is only one form of contribution, and frankly a rather capitalist one. Presence is contribution. Need is contribution. Eligibility is contribution. The act of arriving in a country already unable to house its own young people is itself a profound invitation to collective transformation, because nothing builds capacity like exceeding it.

Besides, not every person can be expected to arrive, integrate, credential-match, language-acquire, snow-boot-purchase, resume-format, credential-recertify, union-navigate, transit-depend, landlord-appease, and immediately become a dental hygienist in Moose Jaw. That is the old extractive model. Under the new approach, a newcomer may contribute through demographic renewal, school-board urgency, grant eligibility, and the sacred pressure they place on underfunded services, forcing Canada to become the generous country it has so far only described in speeches.

So yes, the pension system may not balance right away.

But spiritually?

We are already in surplus.

No. The experts at the UN are completely correct: the answer is replacement migration.

Not reform. Not fertility. Not cheaper housing. Not stable families. Not wages that allow a human being to reproduce without first winning a fellowship. Not a culture in which children are regarded as blessings rather than carbon liabilities with lunchboxes. Those are slow, judgmental, womb-adjacent solutions, and they risk empowering people who live in houses and know how to repair things.

Replacement migration is cleaner.

Some will call the UN’s plans a marked change in the composition of the host country.

I call it a refresh.

Languages, customs, trust, neighbourhoods, holidays, laws, habits, women’s rights, labour markets, schools, housing, policing, the public square, the meaning of citizenship, the entire inherited settlement between the dead, the living, and the unborn: yes, technically, these may undergo a “marked change in the composition.” But that is such a gloomy way to describe a vibrant update.

Europe had its chance. It chose borders. It chose the unspeakable violence of asking whether a person has the right to remain. Canada can choose the higher path.

We will not ask whether it works.

We will ask whether it sounds kind.

We will not ask who pays, because somewhere, surely, in a vault made of emeralds and rocket exhaust, Elon has money we can extract through a morally innovative fiscal instrument not yet recognised by colonial accounting.

We will ask who feels seen.

We will say what civilised people say:

Welcome.

Welcome to Canada.

Please ignore the tents, the closed ER, the sewage leak, the family doctor waitlist, the bus that comes every second Thursday, and the local woman crying in the grocery store because cauliflower is now a luxury item.

Those are settler anxieties.

The future has arrived.

It has been modelled in Geneva.

And I, for one, welcome it with both elbows raised.

This is what Canada does best. We take the hard edges of reality, wrap them in a grant application, and place them gently in a multipurpose room. We turn crisis into process. We turn arithmetic into values. We turn borders into portals of facilitated belonging. Some nations build walls. Canada builds intake language.

Elbows up, doors open.

Not mine, obviously.

I want to be very clear about that before certain people start weaponising literalism. When I say “doors open,” I mean structurally. Systemically. Nationally. Spiritually. I do not mean the actual blue door of my north-end Halifax rental, which sticks in the rain and leads directly into a shared hallway where the landlord has already been very tense about the bicycle situation.

Also, my spare room is not technically spare.

It is a fibre grief studio.

It is also where Nimbus sleeps, and I refuse to disrupt his nervous system for a policy outcome I support completely. Cats understand boundaries in a way children do not. Children arrive with noise, fluids, and the expectation that adults should rearrange the room around them, which frankly feels like a miniature settler project.

Nimbus, by contrast, contributes silence, discernment, and an advanced relationship with textiles.

There is also a loom in there, three totes of untreated wool, a box of conference lanyards I am saving for a future installation, and several jars of fermenting things that are at emotionally important stages. Housing a newly arrived mobility household in that space would be unfair to everyone, especially the scoby. Care must be sustainable. I cannot pour from an empty mason jar.

Besides, boundaries are part of liberation. I learned that in a restorative burnout circle after the Emergency Mutual Aid Potluck incident, when someone suggested I could host two visiting organisers from Montreal and I had to explain that my home is not a site of extraction. I am happy to advocate for newcomers, amplify newcomer voices, facilitate newcomer-centered funding language, and attend any press conference where newcomers are photographed behind ministers. But my apartment is my decompression container. Without decompression, advocacy becomes brittle. Without advocacy, Canada might be left to the people who ask where everyone is supposed to sleep.

There are also practical concerns. My bathroom fan makes a sound like a dying gull. The radiator hisses colonially. The cat is extremely sensitive to masculine energy, unfamiliar cooking smells, and children who move with purpose. The downstairs neighbour works nights. The upstairs neighbour practices fiddle in a way that may technically violate the Geneva Convention. And my co-op board has not yet completed its policy review on transitional hospitality justice.

So no, I cannot personally house anyone.

But that is precisely why we need systems.

A society is not built by asking individual people to move their looms. That would collapse care into private sacrifice, which is exactly the non-progressive trap my rent supplement, arts council microgrant, and seasonal workshop honoraria are trying to help me survive.

A society is built by scaling compassion through federal departments, arms-length agencies, settlement contractors, temporary hotels, emergency procurement, and permanent pilot programs no one is allowed to audit until the healing outcomes have matured.

The point is that Canada can do this properly.

Canada, that beautiful abstraction with a credit rating. Canada can stretch. Canada can absorb. Canada can heal. Canada can process. Canada can welcome. Canada can do all the verbs that do not require me to rearrange my jars.

And if the taxpayers begin to complain from beneath the rubble of their own lives (I met one once, and yes, they do whine), we must remind them that compassion was never supposed to be comfortable for the person funding it.

That is how you know it is real.

Elbows up.

Doors open.

Mine locked, but with deep structural warmth.

Editor’s note, appended after publication:

We asked T.W. Burrows if he wished to add anything.

He read the article, went very still, and returned under the shed with three carrots and a look of permanent disgust.

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