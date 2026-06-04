When I first heard that Prime Minister Mark Carney wanted Canada to build a public AI supercomputer rooted in Canadian values, I had to put down my mug. It was a hand-thrown ceramic vessel from a woman in Musquodoboit Harbour who fires her work in grief-responsive batches, and even it could not contain what moved through me.

A supercomputer with “Canadian values!”

And led by Indigenous researchers!

For too long, artificial intelligence has been dominated by the blunt elbows of Silicon Valley: speed, scale, conquest, disruption, and men saying “compute” with the emotional range of a parking meter. Their machines do not know community. Their datasets have never sat through a public consultation in a church basement while someone named Marlene explains, through tears, that the proposed bike lane reminds her of her divorce.

Canada can do this differently.

We do not need an AI that merely answers questions. We need an AI that pauses before answering, asks who has been harmed by the question, identifies the land on which the question was asked, and then recommends three funded pathways toward a more equitable uncertainty.

This is what excites me about the phrase “Canadian values.” Some people mock it because they imagine values as something fixed, knowable, or capable of surviving contact with a federal procurement process. I find that very colonial. Canadian values are not a list. They are a mist. They are a plural wetness. They gather around the harbour at 5:40 a.m., soften the edges of harmful certainty, and prevent anyone from backing a truck confidently into the future. Our New Canada AI will say sorry before it closes your account, because consequences should arrive with emotional literacy. It will support bodily autonomy by helping citizens discern when continued existence has become an inequitable burden on the health-care commons. It will celebrate diversity by gently harmonising public thought around the values already modelled so beautifully by Toronto’s nonprofit leadership sector. It will defend democracy by noticing speech before speech becomes violence. It will fight misinformation by ensuring government truth reaches vulnerable populations faster than unprocessed facts can harm them. It will be compassionate, inclusive, sustainable, trauma-informed, reconciliation-forward, and wise enough to understand that sometimes the broken pipe, the collapsed road, and the unavailable doctor are invitations to reimagine service delivery beyond settler expectations of function.

And yes, I am especially moved that Indigenous researchers will help lead this work.

I can already hear the predictable voices. “What does Indigenous leadership have to do with artificial intelligence?” “Isn’t AI just mathematics, chips, electricity, data centres, and catastrophic levels of water consumption?” “Shouldn’t the most qualified technical people run the thing?”

To which I say: qualification itself requires deconstruction.

I am not saying technical expertise does not matter. Obviously, the machine must have engineers. Someone has to attach the glowing parts to the humming parts and ensure the dashboard does not reproduce harm at scale. But if artificial intelligence is going to reshape knowledge, language, governance, health care, climate adaptation, public trust, and the way citizens experience their relationship to authority, then surely it must be guided by more than the old extractive metrics of “working,” “accuracy,” “latency,” and “can it do the task without hallucinating a Supreme Court case from 1978?”

There are deeper forms of knowing.

There are relational epistemologies.

There are data sovereignty frameworks.

There are protocols.

There are circles.

I do not want an AI that simply tells me the fastest way to build a bridge. I want an AI that asks whether the bridge has consented to being a bridge, whether the river has been adequately centred, whether the people crossing have unpacked their inherited bridge privilege, and whether a ferry might offer a slower, more accountable crossing praxis.

America has OpenAI.

Google has DeepMind.

Anthropic has Claude.

Meta has whatever happens when a dorm-room surveillance company discovers philosophy.

Canada will have something else. An Elbows Up GPT!

Our AI will not simply scrape the internet. It will listen to the internet’s trauma.

It will not merely generate text. It will hold narrative space.

It will not censor. It will protect democratic breath.

It will not surveil. It will notice patterns in a community-informed way.

It will not deny your application. It will route you toward a more appropriate eligibility relationship.

It will not call you wrong. It will invite you to reconsider your epistemic footprint.

Imagine opening your laptop and asking the Canadian public supercomputer whether your speech is still legal. It will not frighten you with a blunt answer. It will respond with a kindness only a publicly funded machine can provide:

“Your expression remains welcome within Canada’s vibrant democratic tradition. However, several elements of your statement have been identified as potentially misaligned with emerging community safety norms. Would you like to revise, attend a restorative webinar, or be referred to a local narrative resilience partner?”

That is not tyranny. That is care with a login portal.

Critics will say Canada cannot compete with the American AI giants. I understand the anxiety. They have money, chips, talent, scale, laboratories, energy infrastructure, and a chilling absence of emotional processing. We have advisory councils, winter, bilingualism, and a profound national capacity to turn any technological emergency into a six-year consultation.

But perhaps competition is the wrong frame.

Perhaps we do not need to beat Silicon Valley at its own game. Perhaps we need to make a different game, then require everyone to attend an orientation before playing. Perhaps the future of AI is not frontier models trained on the whole internet, but public-interest systems trained on grant language, regional weather, apologies, food-security roundtables, CBC panel tone, and the spiritual memory of a cancelled farmers’ market.

We have spent too long imagining artificial intelligence as cold, masculine, foreign, and fast.

Let Canada build one that is slow.

Let it be damp.

Let it speak in both official languages and several tones of procedural humility.

Let it refuse harmful binaries like true and false until the appropriate communities have been consulted.

Let it understand that data is not raw material. Data is story. Data is relation. Data is a small wounded textile artist beneath a municipal bench, trying to regulate her nervous system through knotwork, waiting for a properly funded coordinator to kneel nearby and say, “I see the archive your body is holding.” Do not ask what happened unless you have tea, time, and a trauma-informed understanding of wool.

I want a supercomputer that can do sums and still ask how everyone is feeling.

I want an algorithm that can calculate carbon flows and identify misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation, as defined by our beloved Canadian experts.

ChatGPT cannot speak Mi’kmaw, by the way, which I consider a scandal of almost unspeakable settler-platform violence. Nova Scotia formally recognises Mi’kmaw as its first language, and Statistics Canada counted 5,505 Mi’kmaq speakers in Nova Scotia in 2021, yet somehow the global supercomputers have not paused their vulgar little race toward artificial general intelligence, protein folding, new antibiotics, cancer detection, and other Silicon Valley busywork to master the language of K’jipuktuk.

And when the servers finally hum somewhere behind a secure federal door, cooled by our rivers, defended by consultants, blessed by frameworks, and aligned with values still too sacred to define, I hope we all pause.

I hope we remove our shoes, metaphorically or where culturally appropriate.

I hope we breathe.

Then I hope we type the first question together:

“Dear Canadian AI, how may we be governed more gently?”

And I believe, with my whole fog-softened heart, that it will answer:

“Thank you for asking.”

Editor’s note: Comments are switched off because Canada has laws against saying true things too plainly, and Juniper, when sufficiently moved by fog, fibre, or federal funding, has been known to inform the appropriate authorities in a spirit of care.

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