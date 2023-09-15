Dr McCullough to European Parliament: “I submit to you the COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr McCullough to European Parliament: “I submit to you the COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.” Everyone needs to see this video.The Random ArchivistSep 15, 2023∙ Paid262ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist