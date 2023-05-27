The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

Dr Martin Speaking at the European Parliament Covid Summit (May 3rd, 2023)

“Covid-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked.”
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
May 27, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture