Dr Martin Speaking at the European Parliament Covid Summit (May 3rd, 2023)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr Martin Speaking at the European Parliament Covid Summit (May 3rd, 2023)“Covid-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked.”The Random ArchivistMay 27, 2023∙ Paid169ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist