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Dr Madhava Setty, Testimony in Support of Massachusetts Bill H.734 An Act Prohibiting Covid19 Vaccine as a Condition of Entry

Many people didn't take the vaccine because they were well informed about it, but because they were coerced to take it.
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The Random Archivist
Jun 17, 2023
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