Dr Madhava Setty, Testimony in Support of Massachusetts Bill H.734 An Act Prohibiting Covid19 Vaccine as a Condition of Entry

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr Madhava Setty, Testimony in Support of Massachusetts Bill H.734 An Act Prohibiting Covid19 Vaccine as a Condition of EntryMany people didn't take the vaccine because they were well informed about it, but because they were coerced to take it.The Random ArchivistJun 17, 2023∙ Paid94ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist