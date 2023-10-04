Dr Guetzkow Explains to Dr Campbell That People Didn’t Get the Jab From the Trials

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr Guetzkow Explains to Dr Campbell That People Didn’t Get the Jab From the Trials"I feel bad about that, furious certainly...I didn't give informed consent...I was making videos on the trial data, which is even more distressing". The Random ArchivistOct 04, 2023∙ Paid171ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist