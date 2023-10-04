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Dr Guetzkow Explains to Dr Campbell That People Didn’t Get the Jab From the Trials

"I feel bad about that, furious certainly...I didn't give informed consent...I was making videos on the trial data, which is even more distressing".
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The Random Archivist
Oct 04, 2023
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