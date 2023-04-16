Dr Campbell on Professor Arne Burkhardt's Histopathology after Vaccination

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr Campbell on Professor Arne Burkhardt's Histopathology after VaccinationProfessor Burkhardt is Head of the Department of Pathology at the Tübingen University, GermanyThe Random ArchivistApr 16, 2023∙ Paid247ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist