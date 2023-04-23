The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

Dr Aseem Malhotra: South African Court Asked to Review Covid Vaccine

Many people who took the jab may be suffering from ‘delusion of benefit’ says cardiologist
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
Apr 23, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture