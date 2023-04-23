Dr Aseem Malhotra: South African Court Asked to Review Covid Vaccine

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDr Aseem Malhotra: South African Court Asked to Review Covid VaccineMany people who took the jab may be suffering from ‘delusion of benefit’ says cardiologist The Random ArchivistApr 23, 2023∙ Paid153ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist