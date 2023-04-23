Douglas Murray on Canadian Media: "It Is Utterly Rancid and Corrupt Because It's Funded by the Government"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDouglas Murray on Canadian Media: "It Is Utterly Rancid and Corrupt Because It's Funded by the Government"Douglas Murray Demolishes the Opposition at the Toronto Monk Debates November 2022The Random ArchivistApr 23, 2023∙ Paid112ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist