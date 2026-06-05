TL;DR: Roughly 2,800 words. Eleven minutes to read. Considerably longer to digest. If you are behind on the other 900 Substacks you subscribed to during a brief episode of civic self-improvement, flee now. Unsubscribe from The Random Archivist. It was not built to tickle your fancy. It was built to lodge a suspicious rabbit in your skull, where he will point at the fox’s lanyard until you become difficult at dinner.

For those with the attention span of a pre-smartphone adult who genuinely want the one-sentence summary: “Don’t politicise this” is a stalling tactic dressed as good manners. The rest is Burrows proving it while the henhouse smoulders.

Editor’s note: I have noticed several times this week, and from different countries, politicians and their media minions using the phrase “Don’t politicise this situation.” So I asked T.W. Burrows to investigate the phenomenon. He returned three hours later with mud on his paws, a half-eaten memorandum, and the following report.

There is a phrase that appears within hours of every public disaster, scandal, massacre, hospital collapse, transport failure, institutional disgrace, preventable death, or flaming policy crater.

It is spoken with a trembling chin by people whose salaries are paid by the very system now lying in the road with its wheels pointing at heaven.

“Let’s not politicise this.”

Observe the creature closely.

It emerges from podiums, television panels, comment pages, emergency press conferences, activist statements, cabinet briefings, and the damp moral armpit of the respectable centre. It comes wrapped in concern. It carries a little candle. It looks sad. It asks everyone to be decent. It asks everyone to wait. It asks everyone to lower the temperature. It asks everyone to respect the process.

Then, while you are lowering the temperature, the fox leaves by the back door with the chickens.

I have investigated the phrase thoroughly from beneath the shed, where many of the empire’s discarded talking points eventually blow in sideways during high wind. My conclusion is simple.

“Don’t politicise this” does not mean “please be respectful.”

It means: please do not examine the chain of decisions, budgets, incentives, lies, omissions, appointments, warnings, ideological obsessions, donor pressures, staffing choices, procurement contracts, court rulings, departmental failures, and professional cowardice that produced the thing we are now pretending fell out of the sky like weather.

That is all it means.

Everything else is lace on the trap.

Let us begin with the word political, since the mammals in neckties have been gnawing holes in it for years. Politics is not a decorative hobby for angry people with flags. Politics is the use of public power. When a hospital has no beds, that is political. When a bridge collapses after years of ignored warnings, that is political. When a violent offender is released, housed, transferred, protected, misclassified, excused, or lost in the administrative fog until somebody ordinary pays the price, that is political. When schools teach one thing, and parents are told another, that is political. When police cannot police, courts cannot court, borders cannot border, and the agencies responsible respond by commissioning a review into the communication challenges surrounding public confidence, that is political.

The phrase “you are making this political” is therefore not an argument. It is a spell. A bad one, admittedly, but highly effective on “the educated.”

It is like accusing a rabbit of making the burrow subterranean.

The burrow is subterranean. That is the arrangement.

A public failure caused by public power is already political. The only question is whether the public is allowed to notice before the official narrative has hardened into institutional cement.

This is why “don’t politicise this” always arrives so quickly. It must. It is not a thought. It is an emergency sealant. The moment blood touches the floor, the managerial class rushes in with mops, candles, and phrases. They do not know what happened, allegedly. They do not know who is responsible, allegedly. They do not know whether anyone could have foreseen this, allegedly, despite the emails, the warnings, the collapsed roof, the empty beds, the previous incident, the audit, the whistleblower, the budget cut, the training failure, the procurement scandal, the obvious smell of fox in the henhouse, and the fact that several hens had filed complaints.

But they know one thing immediately.

You must not politicise it.

How curious.

They never need more facts before telling you to shut up.

The genius of the move is that it does not refute anything. It does something much dirtier. It changes the charge.

You say: Who made this decision?

They say: Why are you being divisive?

You say: Who ignored the warnings?

They say: Families are grieving.

You say: Why was the policy defended after it failed the first time?

They say: We need to lower the temperature.

You say: Why did the fox have a government lanyard?

They say: This is not the time.

And suddenly you are no longer discussing the fox.

You are discussing your tone.

This is the oldest trick in the book, and by book I mean the damp binder marked Public Response Template, stored in a locked cabinet beside the expired diversity cupcakes. The responsible person is recast as the vulgar person. The citizen demanding answers becomes the aggressor. The politician, bureaucrat, consultant, minister, chief executive, commissioner, trustee, activist judge, professional expert, or grant-fed institutional squid who helped build the failure now floats above it, sorrowful and statesmanlike, asking for calm.

The arsonist lectures the bucket brigade on optics.

That is the whole thing.

“You are a bad person if you politicise this” is not a claim about reality. It does not prove the policy worked. It does not prove the minister knew nothing. It does not prove the budget was adequate. It does not prove the offender should have been released, the bridge should have been open, the hospital should have been understaffed, the school should have concealed the lesson, the agency should have buried the report, or the regulator should have been asleep in a swivel chair under a laminated poster reading Excellence Through Accountability.

It proves nothing.

It is social pricing.

The speaker is not saying, “You are wrong.”

He is saying, “If you continue, I will make you pay for speaking.”

The price is decency. Respectability. Access. Reputation. Invitations. Dinner-party safety. The little nods by which the midwit class reassures itself that it has not fallen into the pit with the truckers, farmers, plumbers, parents, conspiracy theorists, working men, angry mothers, and other people who still notice when things are on fire.

This is why “decent people” keep losing the argument before it begins. They try to defend themselves.

“No, no, I’m not politicising it; I just think we need to ask whether…”

Dead already.

You accepted the frame.

You let the fox set the price of looking in the coop.

The correct answer is not denial. The correct answer is confession.

“Yes. I am politicising it. It is political. Public power was used. Public money was spent. Public warnings were ignored. Public institutions failed. Public officials want silence. No.”

That is the sentence. One may embroider it later with legal caution, dates, documents, footage, figures, and the usual civilised napkins, but the spine must remain intact.

Yes.

Now.

Because now is the only time.

Public attention is brief. It comes in flares. Most of the time, the public is asleep, working, shopping, raising children, fixing fences, scrolling, worrying about bills, or standing in a government line beside a printer that has been “temporarily unavailable” since the last administration. The machinery runs in the dark. It prefers the dark. It calls the dark stability.

Then something terrible happens.

For ten minutes, sometimes ten days, the lights come on.

Ordinary people look up. They ask questions. They notice the smell. They read the headline. They watch the video. They learn the name of the department. They discover that the official who has been on television saying “lessons must be learned” was warned two years ago, promoted last year, and is now launching a listening process with catering.

This is the dangerous moment.

Not dangerous to the public. Dangerous to the people who have been ruling the public through fog, delay, and committee chairs.

So the vocabulary arrives.

Too soon.

Let the investigation run its course.

Don’t rush to judgment.

We must wait for all the facts.

Now is not the time.

Respect the families. Respect the process. Respect the mysteries of the economy. Above all, respect the ancient right of the guilty to be left alone until the public forgets.

These are not principles. They are sandbags thrown around the palace.

Every one of them is a clock-management strategy. They exist to burn the only minutes in which the public still cares. Wait three days and the news cycle has moved. Wait three weeks and half the witnesses have lawyered up. Wait three months and the minister has been shuffled. Wait three years and the inquiry releases Volume III, Appendix G, on a Friday afternoon in July, during a heat warning, in a 478-page PDF written by people who appear to have been paid by the clause.

By then, the public is distracted, the official recommendations are “accepted in principle,” no one resigns, the department promises improved training, and the fox is appointed to chair the Poultry Safety Renewal Secretariat.

The delay is the cover-up.

It simply wears better shoes.

The compassionate version is the most disgusting because it hides behind grief.

“Have some respect for the grieving.”

Very moving. Very solemn. Very camera-ready.

But notice what has happened. A private agony has been converted into a national gag order. A grieving family, who may want answers themselves, is transformed into a human shield for the very system that may have failed them. Their pain is invoked not to demand justice, but to prevent inquiry. We are told that respect requires silence, as though the dead are honoured by letting the machinery reload.

This is not compassion.

This is laundering institutional panic through a funeral.

If grief deserves respect, then the question is urgent: how do we stop another family from joining it? If a policy helped cause the death, the respectful act is to expose the policy. If an official ignored warnings, the respectful act is to name the official. If a court, department, school board, minister, regulator, hospital network, charity, NGO, agency, contractor, consultant, police command, or other grant-fed organism helped build the conditions, the respectful act is to drag the thing into daylight by its ankles.

Private grief does not suspend public judgment.

It demands it.

Then comes the epistemic fog machine.

“We don’t have all the facts.”

Occasionally true. In the first confused hours, caution may be needed. Questions can still be asked. A rabbit who leaps at every rustle becomes lunch by Tuesday. A rabbit who waits for the fox’s independent review of the rustling is already being digested.

But often we do have enough facts. We have the video. We have the memo. We have the budget line. We have the policy. We have the ignored warning. We have the previous incident. We have the audit. We have the dead. We have the person who said this would happen and was treated like a crank until reality made an appointment.

What we do not have is permission.

That is what they are really withholding.

They want “the facts” to mean “the final official report produced after every implicated institution has had time to narrow the question, bury the language, redact the documents, discipline the whistleblower, promote the assistant deputy director, and rename the program.”

This is why the facts can be obvious and still somehow pending.

The public sees the hole in the fence.

The government announces a multi-phase review into perceptions of perimeter continuity.

The public sees the fox.

The department cautions against species-based conclusions.

The public sees feathers.

The minister asks everyone to avoid inflammatory poultry rhetoric.

One begins to understand the arrangement.

Now let us discuss the people who enforce it.

The phrase “don’t politicise this” is almost never born among the genuinely powerless. The man whose wife died in a hallway does not naturally say, “Please do not connect this to health policy.” The mother whose child was failed by an institution does not wake from shock thinking, “Let us wait for the working group.” The farmer whose land is regulated into absurdity, the driver bankrupted by paperwork, the parent lied to by a school, the patient abandoned by a system, the citizen robbed by criminals with better procedural protections than victims, none of them instinctively thinks: “Above all, we must protect the reputation of the process.”

Sometimes, yes, the families say it. Of course, they do. They have just been hit by the worst moment of their lives, and before they have even learned how to stand inside it, the handlers arrive. Politicians, police liaisons, hospital executives, media advisers, community leaders, grief professionals, whichever solemn mammal the institution sends first. They come bearing condolences, flowers, talking points, and the soft instruction that the dignified thing, the healing thing, the respectful thing, is not to let anyone “exploit” the tragedy. The family, still concussed by grief, may repeat the phrase because it has been placed gently in their hands like a candle.

That does not make the phrase innocent. It makes the manoeuvre worse. The powerful do not merely hide behind grief. When possible, they recruit grief before it has had time to think.

And so we get the official line: “Don’t politicise this”

That thought comes from the credentialed fog belt. From people who experience public anger not as democracy functioning, but as a breach of etiquette. From people whose real horror is not that the system failed, but that the wrong people noticed. From people who believe the public may vote, provided it does not interrupt administration by the right sort of mammal.

Their complaint, translated into honest language, is this:

“How dare ordinary people behave as though this were their government?”

But the conman cannot run the trick alone. He needs the midwit.

Ah, the midwit. Nature’s renewable compliance resource.

He lives in the anxious middle, surrounded by credentials, approved newspapers, tasteful opinions, and the terrible fear of being mistaken for the lower orders. His soul is a laminated seminar badge. His spine is a professional reference.

The phrase “don’t politicise this” is aimed directly at him because he can be frightened into enforcing it for free. The ordinary man looks at the wreckage and says the rude, necessary thing: politicians did this, officials allowed it, and the people responsible should be thrown out. The midwit arrives with a tote bag full of fog.

“We mustn’t politicise a tragedy.”

“We need to trust the process.”

“It’s more complicated than that.”

“We should wait for the inquiry.”

“There are no easy answers.”

“There are lessons to be learned.”

Look at him. Groomed. Educated. Obedient. Wrong in a voice that sounds like a grant application.

He has mistaken slowness for wisdom, delay for diligence, complexity for moral depth, and his own fear of social demotion for compassion.

Not all education does this. Real education sharpens judgment. Credentialed domestication teaches a person to manufacture elegant excuses for obedience. He does not ask, “What is true?” He asks, “Which position will mark me as decent?” Then he moves there and calls it nuance.

His two favourite phrases are a confession with cufflinks.

“Trust the process” means: let the machinery built to exhaust you prove that justice is happening because the machinery is moving.

“It’s more complicated than that” means: I have located a complexity large enough to hide my cowardice behind.

Yes, life is complicated. So are sewer systems. One may still notice when sewage is entering the kitchen.

The conman protects the policy.

The midwit protects himself.

Then he mistakes the second act for virtue.

That is the true structure of the ritual. The politician benefits. The bureaucrat survives. The consultant invoices. The columnist moralises. The midwit nods. The public window closes. The dead remain dead. The next preventable thing is already being assembled in committee.

So politicise it.

Immediately.

Politicise the hospital hallway. Politicise the collapsed bridge. Politicise the released offender. Politicise the buried audit. Politicise the border failure. Politicise the school scandal. Politicise the regulator who regulated nothing but adjectives. Politicise the public inquiry designed to arrive after memory dies. Politicise the judge, the minister, the donor, the lobbyist, the police chief, the department, the consultant, the NGO, the activist, the board, the agency, the algorithm, and the scented fog of professional evasion around them.

Politicise does not mean lie.

It does not mean invent.

It does not mean blame first and verify never.

That is how fools ruin the one good moment.

Accuracy is the discipline. Bring the document. Bring the figure. Bring the quotation. Bring the date. Bring the footage. Bring the warning. Bring the name. Bring the receipt. Do not give the fox an easy correction to hide behind. Strike hard, but strike true.

There is nothing indecent about demanding accountability while the blood is still wet.

There is something profoundly indecent about telling people to wait until it dries.

The lights do not stay on for long. The people telling you to wait know this. They are not asking for time so truth can ripen. They are asking for time so public attention can rot.

Do not give it to them.

When they say, “Don’t politicise this,” answer plainly.

“Yes.”

Then begin.

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