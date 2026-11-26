Somewhere in Britain this morning, a 64-year-old former infantryman was sitting in his dressing gown, eating a bowl of All-Bran and contemplating whether to have his hip replaced before Christmas, when he discovered that His Majesty’s Government might have other plans for him.

The Ministry of Defence is contacting approximately 100,000 former military personnel as part of Britain’s preparations for the possibility of war.

Unfortunately, when Defence Secretary Wes Streeting appeared on LBC with Nick Ferrari this morning, he was unable to recall the maximum age at which these men might themselves be recalled.

Nick Ferrari: What is the maximum age? Wes Streeting: Uh, I don’t, I don’t know off the top of my head, Nick.

Sixty-five, Wes.

It’s on your website.

It’s been on your website since January 15.

One imagines that somewhere in Moscow, a Russian intelligence officer has just spent eleven months trying to establish Britain’s military mobilisation capabilities, only to discover that he could have saved himself considerable time by ringing Nick Ferrari.

The Defence Secretary did, however, offer the following reassurance:

We won’t be mobilizing pensioners, obviously.

Ah, but here’s the clever bit.

The British government is already raising the state pension age to 67.

By the simple administrative expedient of moving retirement further away, Britain can manufacture an entirely new generation of fighting-age men without anyone having to give birth.

Who needs a higher birth rate when you’ve got the Department for Work and Pensions?

Indeed, if the war goes particularly badly, the government could simply raise the pension age to 85 and open up an entirely new recruitment pool at the garden centre.

Operation Zimmer Frame

Let us imagine, for a moment, that Britain eventually decides to send its newly expanded strategic reserve into Ukraine.

0600 hours. Somewhere in Lincolnshire.

A military bus arrives outside a bungalow to collect former Corporal Brian Wilkins, 64, who last saw active service during the Falklands War.

Brian is ready, although his wife has asked the commanding officer whether he could possibly have him back by Thursday, as they’ve got someone coming to service the boiler.

Brian boards the bus.

Inside are fourteen other veterans, three replacement knees, two artificial hips and a gentleman who has brought his own orthopaedic cushion.

The average age of the platoon drops considerably when someone opens a packet of Werther’s Originals and discovers that it was manufactured in 2024.

By 0800 hours, the entire platoon has been incapacitated by the discovery that the nearest public lavatory requires a smartphone app.

At the training camp, a young lieutenant explains the importance of maintaining operational silence.

Unfortunately, half the platoon has misunderstood the instruction because their hearing aids are picking up Radio Lincolnshire.

During a briefing on Russian drone warfare, Brian raises his hand.

“Are these the same bloody things my neighbour keeps flying over my greenhouse?”

“Essentially, yes, Corporal.”

“Right. I’ve been complaining to the council about those for three years.”

Brian is immediately transferred to military intelligence.

The missing army

The preparations become even more reassuring when one discovers that, back in April, The Guardian reported that the Ministry of Defence had lost track of veterans on its recall list.

Britain’s secret weapon against Russian intelligence may therefore be that the British government doesn’t know where its own army is.

The Russians could spend billions developing sophisticated surveillance technology, intercepting communications and analysing satellite imagery, and still be unable to answer the question that has apparently defeated Whitehall:

Has Brian moved?

One can envisage the Ministry of Defence establishing a new strategic partnership with Saga, the National Trust and the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

A successful raid on a Bournemouth garden centre could yield an entire armoured division.

The Ukrainian meat grinder

Of course, modern warfare has changed considerably since many of these men last wore a uniform.

The Russians have developed electronic warfare systems, hypersonic missiles and increasingly sophisticated autonomous weapons.

Britain, meanwhile, could deploy a generation of men who still have the original instruction manuals for their washing machines.

The Russians might initially struggle to intercept their communications, since the British troops would be using Nokia 3310s and refusing to update anything.

Attempts to hack Brian’s military equipment would fail when Russian cyberwarfare specialists discovered that his password was written on a piece of masking tape stuck to the underside of his telephone.

The real danger would arise if the Russians attacked during the Antiques Roadshow.

By this point in the conflict, however, one suspects that the men themselves would still be considerably better acquainted with the realities of warfare than many of the people sitting in Whitehall discussing it.

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