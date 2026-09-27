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Over the past week, UK counter-terrorism police have disrupted two apparently serious suspected plots. On 20 September, two men were arrested in Manchester over an alleged plan to attack the Jewish community. Islamist extremism is reportedly a leading line of inquiry, with some reporting describing it outright as a suspected Islamist plot. Police have not yet formally announced a motive or released the suspects’ identities, so perhaps this will all turn out to involve Gary and Dave from the local bowls club. I’m not putting money on it.

Then, on 27 September, five more men were arrested near RAF Fairford after police stopped three suspicious vehicles, called in bomb-disposal specialists and evacuated around 85 homes. They are being held on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. Investigators are reportedly examining both an Islamist motive and a possible Iranian connection. Again, no identities or ideology have yet been officially confirmed. Steve and Tom remain, for the moment, innocent.

And then, quite unexpectedly, someone on television decided to say the quiet part very loudly. Here is Alex Phillips giving the Defence Secretary an extraordinary earful:

Alex Phillips has made a terrible mistake.

She has joined the dots.