The not-at-all-creepy Canadian minister responsible for Bill C-34, the bill that could force Canadians through age checks before using social media sites like X:

My reply:

“No, Minister. But since you’ve introduced your personal experience into the record, would you mind tabling your browser history?”

On second thought, I want to sleep tonight.

It could be worse. Justin might still be in Canada, describing his experiences in that breathless camp-counsellor voice, instead of preparing to become Canada’s first former prime minister to move into a Katy Perry lyric.

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