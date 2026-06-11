"Do you want me to talk to you about my experience with porn sites?"
Bill C-34, age verification, and the men who want to make the internet safer by sounding like a workplace complaint in progress.
The not-at-all-creepy Canadian minister responsible for Bill C-34, the bill that could force Canadians through age checks before using social media sites like X:
My reply:
“No, Minister. But since you’ve introduced your personal experience into the record, would you mind tabling your browser history?”
On second thought, I want to sleep tonight.
It could be worse. Justin might still be in Canada, describing his experiences in that breathless camp-counsellor voice, instead of preparing to become Canada’s first former prime minister to move into a Katy Perry lyric.
Hey Libtard ministers, how about stop bailing criminals out from jails?