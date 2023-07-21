Did the Irish Just Swap One Set of Authoritarian Elite$ For Another?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchDid the Irish Just Swap One Set of Authoritarian Elite$ For Another?It took centuries, and much bloodshed, for the people to boot the British out, but now they have their own "Irish" Authoritarian Elite$ (Or is that "Globalist" Elite$?)The Random ArchivistJul 21, 2023∙ Paid1022ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist