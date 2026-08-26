Editor’s note: Apparently, DEI or EDI is now a “core business” of universities. Naturally, one University of Sheffield academic, Professor Dan Goodley, has concluded that the industry remains underdeveloped and must now be expanded further.

Here he is attempting to justify his tenured position at the University of Sheffield:

The internet has found Professor Goodley, presumably because he too, like former Professor Arday, works in that apparently inexhaustible seam of modern scholarship: the University School of Education.

As a former student of a Canadian university School of Education, we asked Juniper Salt-Fog to translate Professor Goodley’s wisdom into ordinary English. It didn’t help.

From Juniper Salt-Fog:

I found Professor Goodley’s work genuinely transformative because it moves us beyond the crude, materialist understanding of disability in which a disabled student wants a ramp, a wheelchair, an automatic door or a lift that works.

Goodley’s own paper quotes disabled students complaining about inaccessible buildings, potholes and lifts that don’t work.

A previous generation might have responded by fixing the lift.

We now know better.

Professor Goodley is Principal Investigator of the £2.9 million Disability Matters programme. Sheffield also lists a £1,007,109 Wellcome Anti-Ableist Research Culture project and, beginning this year, £489,867 from Leverhulme to “depathologise research culture through disability and neurodivergence.”

A less sophisticated person might calculate how many ramps, wheelchairs, automatic doors and working lifts could be purchased for several million pounds.

This is why less sophisticated people do not work in Schools of Education.

A lift merely transports a wheelchair user upstairs. It does nothing to interrogate the hegemonic verticality that constructed upstairs as the preferred destination.

Professor Goodley instead invites us to “sit with decolonisation,” to think with disability as authority and to understand depathologisation as both metaphor and praxis.

I think I understand. We must sit with the broken lift as a relationally constituted absent presence, resist the coloniality of verticality, centre disability as a disruptive epistemic authority and interrogate our normative attachment to the assumption that pressing 3 should result in arrival at Floor 3.

Under no circumstances should anybody call an electrician yet.

Indeed, the scholarship cited by Professor Goodley asks us to embrace our “relational selves,” while Goodley explains that “turning to relationality encourages reconnection and reaffirmation.”

Through relational reconnection we can therefore reaffirm our reconnected relationality, thereby relationalising the relations through which relational reaffirmation becomes relationally possible.

Goodley also writes approvingly of scholarship exploring “the collusion of whiteness and ability in constitutions of coloniality” and the “generative” bringing together of decolonial and disability-justice perspectives.

So the lift is plainly more complicated than I first realised. It is not merely broken. It sits at the generative intersection of able-bodied spatial privilege, coloniality, vertical normativity and the exclusionary assumption that machinery should take people where they asked it to.

Fortunately, serious institutional resources are being directed at precisely this level of problem. The £1 million WAARC project recommends evaluation frameworks, Key Performance Indicators, training, workshops and awareness-raising, while the wider programme has produced podcasts, webinars and other anti-ableist resources.

At last, the broken lift has a podcast.

And if the wheelchair user is still downstairs after Episode Six, their exclusion can now be benchmarked against a cross-cutting KPI.

Professor Goodley himself explains that when a university moves to the “beats of ableism and the rhythms of disablism,” this conflicts with disabled people’s aspirations.

I had not realised ableism had a rhythm. I am now doing the work.

Sheffield has also hosted a workshop called “Cripping Knowledge Exchange: Disability, Creativity, and the Politics of Knowing.” Its purpose was to move beyond merely including disabled people and towards transforming knowledge systems themselves.

This seems essential. Repairing a lift costs money once. Cripping knowledge exchange can support workshops, conferences, stakeholder consultations, creative outputs, follow-up events and, if everyone plays their cards right, future funding opportunities.

The lift may eventually repair itself out of embarrassment.

The workshop also explored podcasting as “caring scholarship,” performance as embodied methodology, filmmaking as access-led practice and something called “crip time.” Most excitingly, it discussed opacity, where partial or non-explanatory knowledge can itself serve as critical practice.

This last concept is enormously liberating.

For centuries, academics have laboured under the oppressive expectation that after they finish speaking, people should have some idea what they meant.

We can now recognise intelligibility itself as merely one epistemological preference among many.

Indeed, I think Professor Goodley’s viral presentation may have been performing opacity at an exceptionally advanced level. The inability of several million people on the internet to work out what the hell he was talking about should therefore not be understood as a communication failure. They were simply ignorant. He was performing praxis.

This also helps with assessment. A student who writes an incomprehensible essay is no longer necessarily producing nonsense. They may be disrupting legibility through a non-explanatory epistemic practice that refuses the cognitive violence of making a point.

A+.

Professor Goodley’s paper is particularly brave on the university’s fixation with ability itself. Universities, he writes, are “elitist institutions founded upon ableist foundations.” His evidence includes the disturbing fact that academically gifted individuals are given access to the university.

Chemistry departments privilege people who understand chemistry, medical schools discriminate against applicants unable to locate a kidney, engineering faculties remain institutionally hostile to bridges expressing non-normative relationships with gravity, and statistics has been openly using the phrase normal distribution for centuries, apparently without shame.

There has been no accountability.

A genuinely depathologised university would understand that the student who cannot do chemistry is not failing chemistry. Chemistry is failing to affirm their chemically non-normative way of knowing. If the student writes NaCl when asked for the chemical formula of glucose, we should resist rushing to the deficit-based conclusion that the answer is “wrong.”

Whose glucose?

Whose formula?

Who benefits from this rigid carbohydrate epistemology?

Likewise, if a bridge collapses, describing it immediately as a structural failure centres the engineer’s normative expectation that bridges remain suspended above rivers. Perhaps the bridge is expressing a radically embodied, post-load-bearing relationship with gravity.

And a surgeon who removes the wrong kidney should at least be given space to interrogate the colonial binary of correct kidney / incorrect kidney before the disciplinary hearing.

The paper goes further. Goodley argues that Disability Studies must be included in all course curricula, an intervention which should do no harm at all to the future demand for Disability Studies books, workshops, postgraduates and additional Chairs in Disability Studies.

So disability studies should presumably be embedded in thermodynamics, organic chemistry, medieval French and structural engineering. It is insufficient to teach a student how to calculate the load capacity of reinforced concrete without asking whose load has been centred, whose capacity has been marginalised, and whether concrete consented to reinforcement.

Goodley also cites a call to produce knowledge that is anti-bourgeois, anti-colonial, anti-imperial and anti-global, then adds anti-ableist and anti-disablist.

I would extend the framework slightly. Once knowledge has become sufficiently anti-bourgeois, anti-colonial, anti-ableist, anti-normative and anti-hegemonic, there is only one frontier left.

Anti-knowledge.

Only then can the university finally escape its centuries-old fetish for knowing things.

Goodley also describes disability as an “absent presence” and encourages the university to recognise it as authority, colleague, resource and opportunity.

So the student still waiting beside the lift must first think with disability as authority, interrogate it as absence, centre it as resource, reconceptualise vertical mobility through a decolonial lens, co-produce a workshop about the button, record the podcast and establish a KPI.

Then, if everyone still feels safe, call maintenance.

There is even encouraging news for Canadians. In July 2026, WAARC took its learning to the University of British Columbia, of course, where materials were deliberately produced in easy-read/plain English as an “intentional and political choice” aimed at disrupting what the Sheffield account calls the “cognitive ableism that permeates HE.”

Plain English is therefore no longer simply plain English. It is an intentional political intervention. As a former student of a Canadian university School of Education, I find this deeply reassuring. Canada will not be left behind in the global race to determine whether expecting academics to communicate intelligibly is itself a manifestation of cognitive ableism.

I assume by “Plain English” they mean the perfectly coherent language of Professor Goodley’s excellent paper.

Meanwhile Sheffield’s iHuman centre describes its mission as “disruptive research into what it means to be human.” One WAARC-linked researcher even describes spending around eight months “hanging out” in the meetings of an arts collective as part of ethnographic research.

This is precisely why research funding matters.

Without it, people would have to hang out for free.

And elsewhere in Goodley’s paper, the university itself is quoted as a “vibrant living, throbbing assemblage of beings, policies and practices.”

I had previously thought the University of Sheffield was a collection of buildings containing students and academics.

I now understand that it throbs.

This probably explains the maintenance bill. A worthwhile expense by any reasonable standard.

The same discussion celebrates the possibility of “tiny revolts” against established norms and powers.

The possibilities are endless. An unanswered email becomes a tiny revolt, a cancelled seminar becomes a disruption, a malfunctioning lift becomes a refusal of vertical normativity, and failing statistics becomes embodied resistance to the normal distribution.

Curiously, WAARC’s own emerging findings acknowledge that universities are currently facing “real financial difficulties.”

This makes Professor Goodley’s work more urgent than ever.

When a university is running out of money, every pound or dollar must be carefully directed towards discovering the epistemological structures responsible for there being no money. A working group can commission a webinar, the webinar can generate a podcast, the podcast can reveal the need for a stakeholder workshop, and the workshop can identify the urgent requirement for a six-year research programme into why the lift still does not work.

What a time to be alive!

Editor’s note: I texted T.W. while he was en route to Ireland and asked whether he had any thoughts on depathologising universities.

He replied almost immediately with several practical suggestions.

Unfortunately, none can be reproduced here for legal reasons.

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