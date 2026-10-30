From the woman paid to represent British Columbia’s public-school teachers, including those who had the audacity to vote Conservative:

On October 24, the people of British Columbia committed an extraordinary act of political irresponsibility. They participated in a democratic election and returned a Conservative majority government. The Conservatives won 63 of the province’s 93 seats, apparently having failed to consult the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation about which party they were supposed to elect.

Fortunately, BCTF president Carole Gordon was on hand to provide emotional support to the survivors.

In a letter circulated to teachers following the election, Gordon announced that the result was not what she, or many of her colleagues, had hoped for. She acknowledged that members might be feeling disappointed, frightened or deeply concerned about the future.

One can only imagine the scenes in the staffrooms.