A convicted double murderer of Somali origin assessed in prison as “holding extremist Islamist beliefs” was awarded £7,500 in compensation after the High Court found that his long-term removal from association with other prisoners breached Article 8 and procedural safeguards. He said the isolation caused depression. Taxpayers are also covering £234,250 in legal costs. The man is serving life for the execution-style murders of two teenagers and later received another six years after a prison officer was taken hostage and threatened.

But £234,250 + £7,500 is nothing compared with the full costs of imprisonment:

That is a current-rate estimate, not a precise lifetime accounting. If he is kept in higher-security conditions for long periods, or if prison costs rise over the next few decades, the real nominal total could be higher. Since he is serving a life sentence, the true “full sentence” could also mean until death, not merely the minimum term.

That said, there is always a chance he gets quietly released in a few years, once the headlines have cooled and his bunk is needed for Aunt Linda, who made the mistake of reading something monstrous online and then typing a sentence about it on Facebook.

A 2025 More in Common poll reported by The Times found 55% support for bringing back the death penalty for certain crimes, rising to 70% for terrorism or serial murder. But this is not going to happen anytime soon. They’ll just spend millions keeping dangerous people alive, compensate them when prison makes them sad, and then arrest Aunt Linda for Facebooking too crisply about it.

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