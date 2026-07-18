I want to talk to you about the details of this horrific rape in Leamington because some of the details here are absolutely appalling. And I’m sharing them with you, um, for full transparency about what happened in that case. But I also give a warning before I do about some of them.

Two Afghan asylum seekers dragged a 15-year-old girl into a secluded area of woodland and raped her. The girl cried out for help. Indeed, she managed to record her begging of a passing woman. At one point, a woman is heard asking the 15-year-old, “Are you all right?” The girl replies, “No, help me. Please help me. So many people have walked past me. I want to go home. Please, please help me, help me. They are going to rape me.”

The girl, who can’t be named, um, because she is entitled to anonymity, uh, the court was told eventually managed to get away and recorded several selfie-type videos demonstrating what they say was extreme distress, crying, and hyperventilating. In a video after the ordeal, she could be heard sobbing, “Oh my God, I’ve just got f-ing kidnapped. I thought I was going to be dead. Every single one of these people are driving past me. Help me someone, please, please help me. Why is no one helping me? Please someone.”

Her mother said in a victim impact statement, “We have watched our vibrant, happy, and confident daughter shrink down and suffer from anxiety so bad that she is often physically sick. This has affected every aspect of her life. Something broke in all of us that day.”

The two Afghans who were living in a hotel, having just arrived by boat, have been sentenced to 10 and 9 years in prison. The Telegraph reports that Jan Jahanzeb turns 18 in less than a month and will be automatically deported after serving his sentence. But the court heard that his date of birth was unknown. So an age assessment has been carried out by specialists. So, I wonder then how we know that he turns 18 in a month if we don’t actually know this, this individual’s date of birth.

And therein lies a very, very big part of a very, very big problem. We have no idea who these people are. We, we barely know where they come from. And, and the rage that I feel about this story, and the rage that you feel about this story, this, this kind of actually, I find genuinely barely containable rage, um, leads to perhaps a, a desire to bring in a few of the more kind of Trumpian ends of the ideas about what should happen next. And I would quite candid with you, quite a few of those ideas have flickered through my mind in the last 24 hours. But I, I am trying extremely hard not to let the jerk in knee-jerk win.

However, as the people of Crowborough, where 600 men are about to be deposited in an old army camp, as they set up a patrol group of local residents around the old barracks there. Ah, surely, that has to be an absolute minimum now for any place housing large numbers of asylum-seeking men. We, we cannot have groups of random, bored, culturally incompatible men wandering around towns and villages of places unfortunate enough to be burdened with this. At a minimum, the rule has to be: you cannot leave the facility you’re being fed and watered in until we know who you are or until your claim has been processed. Otherwise, the status quo carries on. And, and I just don’t see how anyone can conclude that that is the best way forward. That we just let the same things we’ve always done keep happening, with results being like this.

So what is the response? I’ll give you one. This is the former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Now, you say what you like about Liz Truss, but she was Prime Minister for a bit. She’s just said, “These horrific crimes are happening daily in Britain. The whole system including the mainstream media is suppressing the truth.” She says, “The Human Rights Act needs to be repealed. All migration from Afghanistan should be stopped.”

Is that... that’s too knee-jerk. Is that too knee-jerk? You can’t and shouldn’t judge the whole by the part. So we can’t judge every person from Afghanistan on the basis of actions of, in this case, two people.

So that, that, that’s too far for me. But I, I’m again candidly, that thought’s crossed my mind too. And, and I can’t, I, I think the reason why I say I’m not sure that’s going to work is it does judge the, the, the whole by the part, and that, that sort of isn’t fair. But at a bare minimum, the idea that you would have, um, hundreds of people, and even in the cases where we sort of have a better idea about who they are ‘cause they’ve been through the criminal system, still don’t know how old this bloke is. Still don’t really know how old he is. The idea that you would allow then hundreds and hundreds of people to be housed in areas and they’re allowed to wander around and we don’t have no idea who they are? No, cannot happen. Cannot be allowed to happen anymore. If, if this case provokes one response it has to be that somebody, ideally the police or I, I don’t know. But somebody has to say, “I’m afraid sir, you cannot leave the hotel that you are being housed in until your claim has been processed. Cause we don’t know who you are.”