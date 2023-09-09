Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić: "The WHO should be declared a terrorist organization"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchCroatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić: "The WHO should be declared a terrorist organization"Would the drug cartel tell so many lies, declare a global pandemic, and mandate their drugs?The Random ArchivistSep 09, 2023∙ Paid14ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist