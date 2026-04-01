I have long maintained that the universe keeps books, and that while men and women may balance their ledgers with PR consultants, talking points, and the ceremonial sacrifice of truth, there remain certain accounts that must eventually be settled elsewhere. So it is with Cricket. Poor Cricket, who in life was merely a puppy and in death became, by the mysterious arithmetic of American politics, a kind of patron saint of narrative recoil. For there are some acts so gratuitously grotesque that even the consultants cannot fully deodorise them. They try, of course. They light candles of authenticity. They speak of toughness, farm life, hard choices, and executive temperament. But somewhere beyond the reach of focus groups, a small ghostly paw scratches at the door of fate.

And in the end, poor Cricket, the 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, got her revenge not with teeth nor barking, but with timing. After being murdered and then grotesquely repackaged as a flattering anecdote, she seems to have padded back from the grave only to fling open, at exactly the right moment, a wardrobe containing silicone breastplates of the sort usually reserved for men pursuing an especially ambitious form of femininity, thereby releasing upon her killer a spectacle so exquisitely humiliating that one almost believes in canine providence. It is not hard to picture her killer staring at the evidence in cold appraisal, head slightly tilted, that familiar frontier calculus flickering behind the eyes, and muttering with branded steeliness, “If they get any bigger, I’ll have to shoot those puppies

So yes, I believe in Cricket’s revenge. Because reality has a sense of humour blacker than mine and far better timing. A dog who was treated as disposable has become immortal in the only coin that truly matters in politics: symbolic damage. Her killers wanted a credential. Instead, they minted a haunting. And now, each time one of these lacquered ghouls mistakes savagery for strength, I like to think Cricket returns, tail aloft in the afterlife, to urinate gently but with excellent aim upon the stagecraft of empire. From beneath the shed, I can only salute her work. It is cleaner than theirs.

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