Editor’s note: Juniper Salt-Fog sincerely believes that a virus is responsible for everything that has gone wrong over the past six years, including a woman drowning her baby. She was asked whether any human beings should ever take responsibility for the decisions made during that period. Her answer was, “That sounds like stigma.” The alarming part is not that Juniper believes this. The alarming part is that she has company.

Here is a story about a mother who drowned her baby in the bathtub because of Covid:

This is just one sad story of the last six years. It can be repeated millions of times over.

Put simply, a little bat-pangolin interaction created all the problems in our world.

I know some people will try to make this about “decisions.”

I reject that framing.

Decisions imply that people could have done something differently, and that is a very harmful way to process a respiratory emergency. It creates blame. Blame creates stigma. Stigma creates unsafe discourse. Unsafe discourse leads to pickup trucks.

A woman drowned her baby?

Covid.

A government closed schools until children forgot how to read facial expressions?

Covid.

Old people died alone behind plastic curtains while their families waved goodbye through iPads held up by nurses in fogged-up visors?

Covid.

Police arrested fathers in playgrounds, churches were taped shut, park benches were treated like depleted uranium, and toddlers were trained to fear human breath?

Covid.

A barber lost his shop. A waitress lost her job. A gym owner sold the squat racks. The family restaurant with the laminated menus, the bad carpet, and the waitress who called everyone hon finally died because a deputy minister with clean fingernails decided people could buy liquor but not lasagna?

Covid.

And I need to be very clear, because clarity is part of care: the deputy minister did not choose this. The deputy minister was experiencing viral inevitability through the medium of policy.

That is different.

A teenager developed panic attacks, a grandmother missed her last Christmas, a husband drank himself into the carpet, a teacher became a hall monitor for cloth compliance, a nurse was fired, a son was not allowed into the hospital room, a dying woman heard her family through a tablet with 11 percent battery?

Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.

Some people say governments did these things.

I do not know how to help those people.

One day, a virus mysteriously emerged in a pangolin, or near a pangolin, or in a context where a pangolin may have been emotionally present. I am not a virologist, but I do follow several people who have “public health” in their bios, so I understand the larger shape of the thing.

At first, many of us thought Covid attacked the lungs.

That was a very limited, biomedical reading.

We now know the virus moved through society in much deeper ways. It entered institutions. It entered procedures. It entered the rooms where decisions appear to be made, although I would caution against calling them decisions. A decision suggests an actor. An actor suggests agency. Agency suggests blame. Blame is not how we heal.

Covid entered cabinet meetings. It entered public health briefings. It entered school boards, police departments, HR offices, media studios, central banks, university administrations, hospital ethics panels, and all the other tender governance spaces where people had to discover, under impossible pressure, what the virus was asking of them.

This is the part many people still refuse to understand.

When a cabinet minister closed a school, that was not the cabinet minister closing a school. That was Covid expressing itself through educational safety policy.

When a police department taped off a playground, that was not officers choosing to frighten children away from swings. That was Covid moving through municipal risk management.

When an HR department fired a nurse, that was not an HR department firing a nurse. That was the virus clarifying workplace belonging.

When public health officials told people that Grandma would have to die alone, that was not cruelty. That was Covid speaking through end-of-life visitation guidance.

When journalists demanded obedience with little wet eyes and emergency graphics, that was not hysteria. That was Covid entering the lower third of the television screen.

When a central bank helped pour trillions into the economy, that was not a group of humans choosing to flood the system with money and then acting surprised when prices bit everyone in the face.

That was Covid asking for liquidity.

This may sound strange if you are still trapped in pre-pandemic categories like “who signed the order?” or “who benefited?” or “why did the people making the rules never miss a paycheque?”

Those questions feel logical, but logic itself was one of the comorbidities.

The virus also reached the part of the human soul that used to say, “Maybe don’t do that.”

This was tragic.

Before Covid, a person might have hesitated before keeping a dying woman away from her family, closing a small business forever, humiliating a child for lowering a mask, or telling the unvaccinated they deserved exclusion from ordinary life.

After Covid entered that moral region, hesitation became unsafe.

Doubt became harm.

Mercy became a loophole.

Common sense became a trucker convoy in embryo.

I am not blaming anyone for this.

That would defeat the entire purpose of care.

Cabinet ministers were not choosing. Police chiefs were not choosing. University presidents were not choosing. HR directors were not choosing. Public health officials were not choosing. They were all carrying something larger than themselves.

Some viruses cause fever.

Covid caused policy.

Then Covid reached the economy, which was one of its most misunderstood organs.

Some people still say governments printed trillions.

I have to stop them there.

Governments did not print trillions. Covid found the money printer.

It slipped into the central bank through a ventilation duct, climbed onto the keyboard with its little spike proteins, and began pressing zeroes until every economist in the building felt an urgent need to use the word “unprecedented.”

The virus mailed cheques. The virus designed relief programs. The virus subsidised idleness, throttled production, jammed supply chains, crushed small employers, inflated assets, punished savers, rewarded debt, and trained the laptop class to mistake sweatpants for public service.

This was not policy.

This was pathogenesis.

When your neighbour’s café closed forever, that was not because a salaried person in a government building decided that Walmart could stay open while small businesses died behind paper signs.

That was Covid expressing itself through retail asymmetry.

When Amazon trucks rolled down the road like imperial supply caravans while small shops suffocated behind handwritten signs saying Thank you for twenty-seven years, that was not an economic choice.

That was viral logistics.

When money poured into the system like a burst sewage pipe, that was not because anyone chose to spray billions across the economy with a leaf blower.

That was Covid requesting liquidity.

When every temporary support program grew a lobby group, every emergency measure grew an HR department, and every fraudster with a printer and a cousin named Darren discovered the phrase “pandemic relief,” that was not moral hazard.

That was community adaptation.

When butter began costing as much as minor surgery, everyone acted surprised, but we should not judge them. Inflation is a very complex phenomenon caused by a virus attacking the supply chains, and possibly your uncle’s Facebook posts.

It had absolutely nothing to do with the money printer.

The virus was using that.

The young couple who did everything right and still cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment unless one of them sells plasma and the other begins laundering money through Etsy?

Covid.

The farmer paying more for diesel, feed, parts, fertiliser, insurance, and the privilege of being lectured by urban climate consultants who think milk comes from a grant application?

Covid.

The parents watching their grocery bill climb while a finance minister explains resilience in a blazer worth more than their freezer?

Covid.

Please stop connecting events.

Connection is how misinformation begins.

The proper citizen understood the assignment. When something bad happened, you said “because Covid” and then looked sad enough to avoid follow-up questions.

Did you lose your job?

Covid.

Did your government bankrupt your neighbour?

Covid.

Did your child spend Grade Two speaking into a damp paper rectangle while the adults pretended this was science?

Covid.

Did the premier announce that the unvaccinated were selfish racists who should be excluded from ordinary life?

Covid.

Did the nice people with Be Kind signs in their windows spend eighteen months demanding that strangers be denied income, travel, medical care, and human contact?

Covid made them do that.

I do not say this ironically.

Irony is often used by people who have not processed the collective trauma of being asked why they applauded cruelty.

Please understand, Covid was more than a virus. Covid was an atmospheric moral condition. It entered the air, then the rules, then the forms, then the press conferences, then the grocery aisles, then the group chats, then the mouths of people who suddenly found themselves saying things like, “Maybe your father should not get a hospital bed if he made the wrong choice.”

They were not being cruel.

They were symptomatic.

This is why I say, with the utmost tenderness and my hands placed reverently on a reclaimed-wood table purchased with arts-council money: we must not judge.

Judgment implies agency.

Agency implies responsibility.

Responsibility implies someone did something.

And that is how fascism starts.

No, we must look back on the last six years with the correct emotional posture, which is soft grief without names attached.

Bad things happened.

Systems experienced pressures.

Communities were impacted.

Lessons were gathered into frameworks.

Healing circles were convened.

Nobody was at fault, except possibly the people who noticed.

The ones who noticed were very dangerous.

They asked who wrote the rules. They asked why the rules kept changing. They asked why liquor stores were essential but church was not. They asked why politicians could march in approved protests while others were fined for standing six feet apart outside. They asked why children were treated like little plague engines even after everyone had the data. They asked why public servants got back pay while the guy who ran the breakfast place on Main Street got a bankruptcy trustee and a bottle.

These were not healthy questions.

They suggested that human beings could have behaved differently.

This is the root of denialism.

And now here we are.

A dead child in a bathtub. A mother saying she wants her life back. Lawyers speaking of voices and psychosis and the great viral unknown.

That is the case. Let the lawyers and psychiatrists argue the law.

But I feel such gratitude for the larger sacrament.

Covid gave us a way to process responsibility without the violence of assigning it to anyone.

Before Covid, people had to carry the crude burden of consequence. Someone signed the order. Someone enforced the rule. Someone closed the business. Someone kept the daughter from her dying mother. Someone printed the money. Someone called cruelty compassion and then went home to a fridge full of groceries.

That was a very harsh system.

Covid healed that.

Covid became the great laundry machine of modern responsibility, and I mean that as praise. Feed in panic, cruelty, cowardice, opportunism, incompetence, institutional vanity, political sadism, pharmaceutical worship, media hysteria, marital collapse, child neglect, loneliness, paranoia, spiritual rot, economic arson, fraud cheques, closed shops, dead downtowns, ruined children, and one very expensive consultant’s report on equitable ventilation outcomes.

Press start.

Out comes: “The pandemic.”

Clean.

Folded.

Safe to discuss at conferences.

No names. No fingerprints. No unpleasant little questions about who did what to whom. Just a shared experience, lightly scented with grief and government funding.

Just history, sadly happening.

And if anyone asks whether it all had to be this way, I will be here, wrapped in a large grey scarf knitted from fog, grants, and unresolved boundary work, to explain that inevitability is complicated, accountability is violence, and a little bat-pangolin interaction in a faraway place personally made your mayor close the skate park with caution tape, your government print trillions, your neighbour lose his business, your kid lose two years, your grocery bill sprout teeth, and your country believes none of this was done by anyone.

Because none of it was done by anyone.

It was done by Covid.

Please be kind.

Please move forward.

Please do not ask who gave the orders.

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