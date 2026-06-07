TL;DR: Roughly ten minutes to read, considerably longer to digest. Readers with the attention span of a caffeinated squirrel trapped inside a TikTok algorithm are advised to flee now and return to the other 900 Substacks they subscribed to during a brief moral-improvement episode. For everyone else: T.W. Burrows explains why the modern conspiracy no longer wears robes in a basement. It wears a lanyard, uploads a PDF, calls you a stakeholder, and informs you the consultation period closed while you were at work.

Editor’s note: The following piece was submitted by T.W. Burrows at my request, through the usual channels, meaning it was found at dawn under the shed, weighted down with a beetroot and covered in what we are choosing to call “field annotations.” We asked whether he wished to soften any of the language for legal, reputational, or mammalian-coexistence reasons. He replied by chewing through the consultation cable, overturning a tray of seedlings, and writing “STAKEHOLDER” on the wall in mud.

I have been asked to comment on the word conspiracy, which is dangerous, because I have spent many nights under a shed listening to raccoons coordinate without minutes, motions, or a properly published agenda.

The humans have made a terrible mess of the word.

They think conspiracy means a candlelit basement, twelve men in robes, a Latin chant, and one nervous junior banker holding a goat by the collar. This is childish. This is cinema brain. This is how people who have watched too many prestige dramas imagine power operates.

Power does not need robes embroidered with strange symbols, although it helps.

Power has lanyards.

Power has panels.

Power has closed consultations, behavioural science units, working groups, advisory frameworks, philanthropic funding streams, pilot projects, international best-practice documents, emergency orders, communications strategies, and a young man called Oliver who says “stakeholders” with the dead eyes of a spaniel trained by McKinsey.

The old conspiracy looked like a cabal.

The new conspiracy looks like a PDF.

This is why the public keeps losing.

You are standing in your kitchen, trying to determine whether a cabbage can be stretched into three meals, when some administrative mushroom cloud appears in your life. A new rule. A new curriculum. A new speech code. A new health requirement. A new zoning framework. A new banking compliance regime. A new hate-speech proposal. A new digital identity consultation. A new climate obligation. A new mandatory training module. A new committee that already knows the answer.

You ask the obvious question.

“When did we agree to this?”

And the lanyard class looks at you with pity.

“Oh, there was consultation.”

Where?

“Online.”

When?

“During the relevant engagement period.”

Who knew?

“Stakeholders.”

Ah yes. Stakeholders. The sacred word. The modern replacement for “the people,” once “the people” became too unpredictable, too poor, too rural, too stubborn, too uncredentialed, too busy working, too fond of their children, too attached to the idea that being governed should involve some visible connection to their own consent.

A stakeholder is a member of the public who has been safely institutionalised.

The actual public is a communications problem.

I have seen foxes operate this way. The fox does not march into the meadow and say, “Good evening, rabbits. I intend to redesign your burrow access points in accordance with predator mobility targets.” He forms a Mammalian Inclusion Task Force. He invites the owl, the weasel, three stoats, a hawk with nonprofit experience, and one rabbit who once wrote a grant proposal about interspecies dialogue.

Then, six weeks later, a framework appears.

The framework recommends “reducing exclusionary underground dwelling patterns” and “expanding equitable access to prey-adjacent movement corridors.”

The rabbits object.

The fox sighs.

“This was already consulted.”

That is conspiracy against the burrow.

Do not let them make you think conspiracy requires a handwritten villain note. The ruling classes adore that standard because it protects them from the thing they actually do. They want conspiracy to mean only the most theatrical version of itself. Secret handshakes. Ritual masks. A billionaire in a velvet cape cackling beside a weather machine.

Meanwhile, the real machinery hums in open-plan offices.

The real conspiracy is a tax lawyer, a diversity consultant, a deputy minister, a foundation officer, a platform trust-and-safety executive, a regulator, a university dean, a behavioural scientist, and a journalist from a respectable newspaper all arriving at the same conclusion before the public even knows there was a question.

They may never meet in one room.

They do not have to.

They share the same assumptions. They read the same reports. They fear the same accusations. They admire the same institutions. They attend the same conferences. They speak the same sedation dialect. They know which opinions are career toxins. They know which conclusions get funded. They know which phrases open doors.

“Evidence-based.”

“Trauma-informed.”

“International obligations.”

“Disinformation resilience.”

“Community safety.”

“Public health.”

“Net zero.”

“Equity lens.”

“Best practice.”

“Lived experience.”

“Social cohesion.”

These are not phrases. They are access codes.

Say the correct ones, and the gates open.

Say the wrong ones, and you become a threat actor in your own country.

The ordinary citizen, meanwhile, is expected to discover the plan after it has already been wrapped in institutional bubble wrap. The people who made it have moved on to implementation. The journalists have described it as overdue. The NGOs have called it necessary. The opposition has objected weakly to “process concerns.” The lawyers are explaining why it is complicated. The experts are telling you the science is settled. The teachers are saying they merely follow guidelines. The platform has updated its policy. The bank has changed its terms. The municipal website says the engagement window has closed.

Closed.

Beautiful word, that.

So clean. So administrative. So final.

The door was open for eleven minutes in February while you were at work. We regret you did not crawl through the portal in time.

Now be governed.

This is why I propose a better definition.

A conspiracy against the people occurs whenever those with power make plans that materially affect ordinary people without ensuring ordinary people knew, understood, debated, and had a meaningful chance to stop those plans before they became reality.

There. Simple.

No goat skull required.

No cinematic basement required.

No leaked email from “EvilPolicyFinalFINAL.docx” required.

If the public finds out after the plan is operational, the public was not consulted. It was processed.

If the policy was technically published but written in a dialect only twelve grant-fed reptiles can parse, that is not transparency. That is fog with page numbers.

If the law was passed during a manufactured panic, that is not consent. That is mugging with a committee stage.

If a curriculum reaches the child before it reaches the parent, that is conspiracy.

If a bank changes the conditions of financial participation according to political risk categories the customer never voted on, that is conspiracy.

If an international body, billionaire foundation, or permanent bureaucracy can bind citizens through “obligations” no ordinary person can name, that is conspiracy.

If the people who pay for the system are treated as obstacles to the system, that is conspiracy.

The ruling classes will whine about this definition because it removes their favourite escape tunnel.

They want to say, “Where is the proof we conspired?”

Look around.

Look at the synchronized movement.

Look at the language.

Look at the incentives.

Look at the way all the respectable mammals bolt in the same direction whenever the whistle blows.

One day every institution suddenly discovers the same moral emergency. The same slogans appear. The same training materials circulate. The same experts are quoted. The same dissenters become dangerous. The same social penalties arrive. The same newspapers scold the same peasants in the same tone. The same platforms update the same rules. The same politicians discover the same courage after checking which donors approve of it.

And we are supposed to believe this is just the weather.

No.

Weather has more intellectual diversity.

The modern ruling class does not need a central command. It has class reflex. A nervous system. A scent network. A whole bureaucracy of mutual grooming. One institution twitches, and the rest begin washing themselves in public.

I have watched rabbits stamp the ground to warn the colony. The humans have developed the opposite technology. Their institutions stamp the ground to warn each other that the public is noticing.

Then comes the containment language.

“Conspiracy theory.”

“Far-right.”

“Anti-science.”

“Extremist.”

“Misinformation.”

“Dangerous rhetoric.”

“Attack on democracy.”

“Online hate.”

“Undermining trust.”

This is not argument. It is pesticide.

They spray it around any patch of public suspicion before ordinary people can breed there.

The point is not to disprove the claim. The point is to make the claimant socially radioactive. No one has to answer the question once the questioner has been turned into a smell.

This is how they maintain the enclosure.

The professional managerial class loves transparency the way a fox loves glass chicken coops. Yes, yes, technically you can see inside. What matters is that the fox has the keys.

They publish things where nobody reads.

They consult people nobody elected.

They announce plans in language nobody uses.

They hide decisions inside omnibus legislation, emergency powers, technical standards, health guidance, school-board minutes, platform policy updates, procurement documents, and funding agreements between agencies with names that sound like someone dropped a filing cabinet down a flight of stairs.

Then they say, “It was public.”

So is a raccoon in the dark if you have night vision goggles and a death wish.

The question is not whether a document existed.

The question is whether the people being governed knew what was being done to them, in plain language, in time to object, with enough power to matter.

If the answer is no, the process was crooked.

I do not care how many committees blessed it.

Committees once blessed eugenics, lobotomies, thalidomide, lockdown playground tape, and every other respectable stupidity that later emerged from the institutional digestive tract with a credential stapled to it.

Do not show me a committee.

Show me consent.

Do not show me a consultation portal.

Show me the mechanic, the nurse, the farmer, the mother, the lorry driver, the cashier, the retired man who still reads the local paper, the father trying to keep his daughter out of ideological machinery, the small business owner who cannot afford one more compliance ritual, the pensioner who does not know her bank account has become a political checkpoint.

Show me that they knew.

Show me that they understood.

Show me that they could say no.

Otherwise, spare me the moral perfume.

You conspired.

The funniest part, in the bleak way that a coyote carrying a clipboard is funny, is that these people genuinely think secrecy becomes virtuous when disguised as expertise.

They do not say, “We hid this from you.”

They say, “The issue is complex.”

They do not say, “You were never meant to vote on this.”

They say, “This requires depoliticization.”

They do not say, “We already decided.”

They say, “The evidence base is clear.”

They do not say, “We fear the public.”

They say, “We must protect vulnerable communities from harmful narratives.”

Translation: the peasants have begun sniffing near the wiring.

Deploy fog.

This is why the old civic language no longer works. It assumes a political order in which rulers are embarrassed by ruling without consent. Many are not embarrassed now. They are annoyed. They experience the public as a recurring software bug in the governance stack.

They want managed democracy. Consent with the stuffing removed. Elections that change the drapes while the house remains occupied by permanent administrators, consultants, judges, NGOs, regulators, and corporate partners who speak softly and carry a procurement contract.

The citizen gets a sticker.

The machine gets continuity.

When ordinary people notice, the machine calls them paranoid.

This is rich.

A man who asks why his child is being taught something he never approved is paranoid.

A woman who asks why her bank needs to know her political risk profile is paranoid.

A worker who asks why his job now requires ideological confession is paranoid.

A parent who asks why public health authorities contradicted themselves for years, then demanded gratitude, is paranoid.

A farmer who asks why land-use policy is being redesigned by people who could not fix a fence with both hands and divine intervention is paranoid.

But the people who build censorship tools while calling them safety architecture are serious adults.

The people who treat citizens as behavioural cattle are experts.

The people who launder ideology through schools, courts, HR departments, and medical bodies are guardians of democracy.

The people who call every objection “harm” are protecting discourse.

I am a rabbit, and even I know when the trap is wearing a little hat.

So yes, let us use the word conspiracy again.

Use it carefully.

Use it accurately.

Use it without flinching.

A conspiracy against the people is not defined by how theatrical the secret is. It is defined by whether power acted over the people while keeping the people functionally ignorant, confused, excluded, shamed, distracted, or powerless.

That is the standard.

Did they know?

Did they understand?

Could they stop it?

If not, the answer is simple.

You have been governed by conspiracy.

Not necessarily by one grand Satanic breakfast club, although I refuse to rule it out. By a thousand smaller concealments. By a shared contempt. By institutions that would rather “bring the public along” than ask the public anything dangerous. By people who have learned to say democracy while practising administration.

The modern conspiracy does not whisper, “We meet at midnight.”

It says, “Please see attached framework.”

It says, “Following extensive stakeholder engagement.”

It says, “The recommendations have been accepted in principle.”

It says, “Implementation will occur in phases.”

It says, “Public feedback was broadly supportive.”

It says, “Concerns have been noted.”

Concerns have been noted.

There is the tombstone.

The people objected, and someone put the objection in a spreadsheet cell before ignoring it.

From beneath the shed, I offer the people a counter-formula.

No hidden frameworks.

No policy by ambush.

No moral emergencies discovered conveniently after the machinery has been purchased.

No children used as pilot projects without parental knowledge.

No speech laws written in fog.

No surveillance systems installed under the language of convenience.

No treaties, obligations, health orders, climate schemes, land reforms, financial controls, educational programs, or identity regimes without plain public explanation beforehand.

Beforehand means before.

I mention this because many humans in government struggle with sequence. They think consultation can occur after implementation, like asking a mouse for feedback from inside the owl.

No.

Before the law.

Before the rollout.

Before the school lesson.

Before the bank freeze.

Before the training requirement.

Before the platform ban.

Before the form becomes mandatory.

Before the citizen wakes up inside a structure designed by people who consider him livestock with Wi-Fi.

And if power objects to this standard, good.

Let it object in public.

Let the lanyard class explain why the public must be managed rather than trusted. Let the expert class explain why the people are too stupid to understand rules that will govern their lives. Let the philanthropic billionaire explain why his money should whisper into policy louder than a nation of citizens can speak. Let the journalist explain why suspicion of power is dangerous while obedience to power is sophistication.

Bring them into daylight.

Watch them blink.

Rabbits know daylight. It is where hawks kill you. Still preferable to the burrow filling with gas while a fox assures you the process was evidence-based.

So the next time some smooth institutional mammal tells you that calling something a conspiracy is irresponsible, ask him the three questions.

Did the people know?

Did the people understand?

Could the people stop it?

If he answers with “stakeholders,” bite the cable.

If he answers with “experts,” check the locks.

If he answers with “misinformation,” sniff for fox.

If he answers with “public trust,” ask why trust now requires penalties.

If he answers with “safety,” ask who became safer and who became silent.

The burden belongs with power.

Explain yourself.

Plainly.

Publicly.

Beforehand.

Or take your framework, your portal, your stakeholder map, your implementation phase, your consensus statement, your behavioural insights unit, your whole perfumed governance terrarium, and keep it away from the burrow.

We are done being consulted after the teeth marks appear.

Share