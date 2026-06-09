TL;DR: Rep. Luna says Trump may give immunity to anyone who can identify the location of the UFO materials, because apparently the great cosmic secret is no longer “Are we alone?” but “Which sketchy military-industrial contractor has Bob Lazar’s gravity-wave amplifier sitting in Bay 4 beside the proprietary war crimes?”

There are days when the republic moves with solemn constitutional purpose.

And then there are days when a congressman explains that if Congress goes to Area 51, all he’ll get is a dadgum T-shirt, because the good stuff has probably been moved to private contractors.

This is why I still believe in democracy. Not because it is wise, but because occasionally a man in public life understands storage.

Rep. Luna now says the White House may consider temporary or permanent immunity for intelligence officials, contractors, retirees, or assorted cosmic warehouse managers who know the locations of craft, materials, or advanced technologies. Not lights. Not vibes. Not Gary’s tripod footage from behind the Dollar General. Locations.

That word has weight. It smells of hangars, vaults, desert warehouses, clean corporate campuses, and one receptionist named Marcy who has been told never to ask what is humming in Bay 4.

I know America has craft. Please. I was made super intelligent by a UFO, not by a public-sector webinar. What I do not know is how many craft, which contractor has them, whether Bob Lazar’s gravity-wave amplifier is sitting beside the proprietary war crimes, or whether Wernher von Braun once flew one around New Mexico with Uri Geller in the passenger seat trying to bend the landing gear with his mind.

The legal problem, apparently, is the Espionage Act. People may know where the impossible stuff is, but federal prison tends to interfere with retirement, golf, and not dying in a jumpsuit. So Congress may need a shield before someone can say, “Yes, Congressman, the sentient plasmo life is in Building C, next to the coffee machine.”

The transcript had everything. A former Brazilian defence minister saying the Varginha incident happened (they took an ET smelling of ammonia into custody). A Tom Clancy-style dead drop. Brazilian records. Russian records. An Australian archive document. “Nonhuman biologics.” “Specific facilities, contractors, records, and people.” Matthew McConaughey being nominated to play Tim Burchett. Spielberg being invoked while Spielberg’s disclosure movie arrives at the exact same moment. This is either coincidence, prophecy, marketing, or the laziest psyop ever attempted by people with access to both Congress and a theatrical release schedule.

Of course the materials, if they exist, are not sitting in a room labelled UFO STUFF. This is America. The saucer would be transferred to a vendor with a mission statement about “next-generation advantage across contested domains.” The alien would be placed on a rolling table and asked to sign an arbitration agreement.

Congress would request documents thirty years later.

The contractor would regret that it could not comply due to national security, proprietary sensitivity, unresolved jurisdictional complexity, and Marcy being at lunch.

I do know this: when government officials start discussing immunity for people who know where the materials are, the public is allowed to lean forward.

Not to believe.

To listen.

Because disclosure may not begin with a spaceship over Washington.

It may begin with some sweating intelligence official closing a SCIF door and saying:

“All right. Here’s the address.”

P.S. Here’s the document Grusch refers to in the video:

A13693 3092 2 000 30030606 7.58MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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