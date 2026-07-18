If you think you can crawl under a shed on an isolated scrap of land at the eastern edge of North America and live out the rest of your life in peace, think again.

Nova Scotia, population barely large enough to fill a medium-sized Chinese apartment block, has somehow acquired Canada’s highest police-reported rate of human trafficking.

How the hell did this damp little peninsula, hanging off the continent like a forgotten mitten, become a national trafficking hot spot?

I had assumed the main criminal enterprise in Nova Scotia was buying a bungalow in Sackville for $180,000, painting the kitchen grey, putting a wooden sign saying BREATHE above the toilet and relisting it for $649,000 as a “coastal lifestyle opportunity.”

Apparently, while most Nova Scotians were worrying about potholes, hospital closures and whether Nova Scotia Power could keep the lights on during a moth landing, somebody turned the province into a human distribution centre.

The experts say Nova Scotia is not as isolated as it looks. Halifax has a port, an international airport and roads connecting it to the rest of Canada. The roads came as news to those of us who have driven on them, but apparently if you keep bouncing from crater to crater, ignore the loose muffler and maintain a generally westward trajectory, you eventually reach New Brunswick.

Traffickers can recruit people here, bring them in, send them elsewhere or keep them trapped in employer-controlled housing. Passports can be withheld. Debts can be invented. Immigration status can be used as a threat. A worker can be driven to a job every morning, returned to a mattress every night, surrounded by fifty other people and still enjoy less personal liberty than a hamster at PetSmart.

It turns out modern slavery does not require chains. A bunk bed, a white van, an employment contract written in six-point legal gibberish and the phrase “complain and you will be deported” work perfectly well. Chains are heavy, expensive and difficult to include in an employer branding video.

In 2024, Nova Scotia recorded 4.5 police-reported trafficking incidents per 100,000 people, roughly three times the national rate. Halifax reached 7.5. Some clever person will now point out that Nova Scotia has a small population, so a modest number of incidents produces a high per-capita rate.

Yes.

If three wolves enter a rabbit warren containing twelve rabbits, the wolf rate becomes statistically impressive. This does not comfort the rabbits. None of them says, “Remain calm, everyone. In absolute terms, there are only three wolves, and one of them may be a data anomaly.”

Sixty per cent of Nova Scotia’s reported trafficking incidents involved immigration law rather than the Criminal Code. So this is not solely the familiar horror of women and girls being sexually exploited by boyfriends, pimps and local criminal networks, although we apparently have enough of that to remain nationally competitive. It also includes imported workers who arrive expecting a job and discover that the employer controls their wages, housing, transport, paperwork, immigration status and, by Thursday afternoon, access to the bathroom.

The employer may also deduct recruitment fees, rent, transportation charges, administrative charges, bedding charges, key deposits, mattress depreciation, emergency light-bulb surcharges, compulsory gratitude and a small sustainability levy for the privilege of being exploited in a province committed to social justice.

We used to have a word for a man who controlled where you lived, where you worked, how much money you kept and whether you were allowed to leave.

I cannot remember it now.

“Entrepreneur,” perhaps.

Possibly “community partner.”

Naturally, the government response is funding. Two Nova Scotia organisations are receiving a combined $455,450 for anti-trafficking and gender-violence services. This will produce coordinators, consultations, culturally responsive outreach, trauma-informed frameworks, stakeholder circles, interdepartmental synergies and a glossy PDF featuring four racially diverse women laughing near a fern.

There may also be a laminated poster in an airport washroom inviting trafficking victims to scan a QR code while their trafficker stands outside holding their passport and wondering why they are taking so long.

For immediate assistance, the poster may advise them to visit a website, accept cookies, select their preferred language, create an account, verify their email address and complete a brief satisfaction survey.

I am not saying the organisations do no useful work. Some undoubtedly do. But governments have perfected a strange administrative ceremony. First, they create the conditions for exploitation. Then they announce that exploitation is complex. Then they fund a nonprofit to explain the complexity to the exploited. Finally, a minister appears at a podium and congratulates everyone for raising awareness.

The trafficker, meanwhile, continues trafficking because he was unable to attend the awareness session.

He had a scheduling conflict.

Nobody asks the vulgar questions.

Who recruited the workers? Who brought them here? Who employs them? Who owns the house with sixteen mattresses and one bathroom? Who drives the van? Who charges the fees? Who holds the documents? Who approved the permits? Who inspected the workplace? Who ignored the complaints? Who benefits from a labour force too frightened to refuse overtime, demand wages or ask why their bedroom contains nine strangers, a hot plate and a handwritten notice banning cooking?

Those questions are impolite because they point toward people with lawyers.

They may also point toward people who sponsor tables at charity luncheons.

It is much safer to describe trafficking as something that simply happened to Nova Scotia, like fog, blackflies or a bureaucrat discovering your form was filed in blue ink. Nobody caused it. Nobody signed anything. Nobody made money. A mysterious trafficking cloud drifted in from the Atlantic, settled over the province and became trapped beneath an inversion layer of jurisdictional complexity.

Possibly climate change.

The official response can then remain entirely atmospheric. More awareness. More partnerships. More frameworks. More people sitting around a table agreeing that trafficking is unacceptable while trafficked workers clean the building after they leave.

There will be coffee, muffins and a land acknowledgement.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia will continue advertising itself as a peaceful ocean playground where smiling fishermen mend nets beside rainbow-painted shops and tourists pay $27 for a lobster roll served in a cardboard tray by somebody who has been informed that leaving the job may affect his immigration status.

A few streets away, vulnerable people will be recruited, moved, threatened, housed, charged and worked under conditions we would call slavery if the word had not become administratively inconvenient.

Politicians will unveil another funding envelope.

Consultants will explain that the issue is complex.

The CBC will photograph a candle beside an empty pair of shoes.

And beneath a shed in the middle of nowhere, a rabbit will hear a van approaching and realise that nowhere is no longer far enough away.

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