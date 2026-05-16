The naïveté of Canada’s midwit managerial class is almost touching. They created the perfect conditions for factional cultural warfare and ideological indoctrination, and then produced a 97-page report expressing scholarly surprise that at least one of their schools contained, and I quote, “clans.” Yes, dear mammals. Clans. In an elementary school. A word one expects to encounter in Bronze Age collapse studies, medieval blood feuds, or multiplayer video games, not in a government report about a Canadian public school located within sprinting distance of a laminated anti-bullying poster.

“Religion has no business in our schools... we don’t want these teachers around our children.”

Personally, if Jesus Christ himself, in person, wished to turn up at my local elementary school and help with reading groups, playground disputes, and the general moral repair of civilisation, I would not object. I mean Jesus himself, to be clear, not one of his self-appointed earthly franchise managers. If you’ve seen some of these lately, you’ll know why I make the distinction. Forthcoming article (New Canada laws permitting).

But since that option does not appear to be on the current staffing grid, I am prepared to accept the more modest principle: religion has no business in public schools.

“The children smile now” is supposed to be the uplifting line. The healing line. The bureaucratic redemption arc. But it is actually the most chilling sentence in the CBC report, because it quietly invites the obvious question: what were the children doing before?

Before the report. Before the suspensions. Before the adults finally noticed that a Canadian elementary school had somehow acquired what the official document calls a mostly North African “dominant clan” of teachers, complete with rival visions of education, authority, democracy, sex-based treatment, discipline, and curriculum.

Yes, you read that correctly. This is from the official report, translated into English:

Page 3, paragraph 6

“The journalist also mentions a report by a firm of industrial psychologists commissioned by the CSSDM in 2021 to shed light on the situation at Bedford School. This report is described as damning. It reportedly presented several recommendations, to be implemented over five years. The report reportedly described significant intercultural tensions and the presence of clans, including, in particular, a dominant clan made up of a hard core that was allegedly trying to control the school.”

Page 5, paragraph 18

“The situation described in the media appears to pit a group of people of Maghrebi origin, described as the ‘dominant clan’ or ‘majority clan,’ against a clan composed of individuals of various origins, described as the ‘minority clan.’ It is important to point out that although the majority clan is mostly composed of people of Maghrebi origin, people of other origins are also associated with it. Likewise, the minority clan is also composed partly of individuals of Maghrebi origin, including some of the strongest opponents of the majority clan. It would be wrong to conclude that an individual of Maghrebi origin teaching at Bedford School is necessarily associated with the dominant clan.”

Page 6, paragraph 19

“It is also important to mention that not all teachers share exactly the same working methods, even those in the dominant clan. In this sense, the problems raised in this report generally affect a few teachers at a time, but rarely the entire teaching staff at the same time. Similarly, there are few teachers who display all the shortcomings described in the following pages at the same time, which complicates the CSSDM’s interventions.”

Page 6, paragraph 20

“In short, although there is indeed a presence of clans at Bedford School made up of individuals from different origins, the investigators mainly observed an opposition between ideologies. The clans have different visions and conceptions of education, pedagogy, and relations with students. They also have different conceptions of democracy, relations with management, and the role of the teacher in a school. Although the cultural aspect may explain some of these differences of opinion, since the clans are not divided according to the culture of the individuals who compose them, the investigators instead considered them as clans opposed in ideology and vision.”

Page 45, paragraph 182

“The investigators note that an opposition between the concepts of honour and authenticity can be observed at Bedford School. For the teachers in the dominant clan, protecting their honour is the priority, and this comes at the expense of authenticity, a concept carried more by several teachers in the minority clan. The investigators were able to observe on several occasions that certain teachers use lies to get themselves out of embarrassing situations, even in situations where the lie is obvious.”

The same paragraph then adds:

“The testimony also reports the use of lying during interventions about the language spoken in the school. Teachers deny having spoken Arabic or Kabyle, even when caught in the act.”

Page 49, paragraph 193

“According to all the evidence, at Bedford School, union life is controlled by the teachers in the dominant clan. Over time, the teachers who opposed this domination left the school and were replaced mostly by teachers who were sympathetic to it or who did not openly resist it...”

Then:

“The teachers in the majority clan engage in canvassing/recruitment among teachers sympathetic to them when a position opens up. Also, given the school’s unenviable reputation, positions at this school are generally not sought after, which favours clustering.”

Page 50, paragraph 194

“Regarding the functioning of union life, the testimony reports that decisions are made in small groups before union assemblies and before CPEPE meetings. When a union assembly is organized, the items to be voted on have already been determined in advance, so the votes proceed at a speed that does not allow staff to become aware of all the issues, and the agendas, when provided before the assembly, do not allow people to understand exactly the substance of the points to be addressed. Once a question has been voted on, it is not revisited.”

Page 50, paragraph 195

“The voting process is described similarly by several witnesses. The subject is given and the options are named. The union delegate indicates which option he will vote for and asks for a show of hands. A teacher who wishes to intervene may do so; however, since the decisions have already been made among the members of the dominant clan and since they represent a majority, the intervention is useless. As a result, several teachers report having stopped attending union assemblies, further strengthening the control of the dominant clan.”

Then:

“It should also be noted that intervening can harm certain teachers. It marks them as not being in favour of the decision, and they may suffer repercussions in the following days.”

Page 50, paragraph 196

“The composition of the convention-based committees is also determined in advance by the members of the dominant clan, who choose among themselves who the candidates will be. If in recent years some non-convention-based committees could still be occupied by teachers not endorsed by the teachers of the dominant clan, the evolution of events has made this possibility less and less credible.”

Page 59, paragraphs 226–227

“Most of the staff members associated with the minority clan became exhausted and left Bedford School to try to find a healthier work environment. The documentary and testimonial evidence collected shows, however, that this choice was very difficult for many of them. The investigators observed emotion and guilt among several witnesses. These witnesses feel they abandoned the students to their fate and feel guilty for not having improved the situation despite their attempts to do so.”

And then:

“The evidence shows that several witnesses are indeed afraid to speak because of possible reprisals. Witnesses told investigators that members of the dominant clan can destroy their careers, that they are prepared to invent stories to discredit those who dare stand up to them or damage their reputation, their honour. As mentioned earlier, lying was indeed used by the dominant clan to discredit [redacted], to preserve their honour, or to intimidate staff members.”

Page 72, paragraph 279

“The testimony collected shows that the broadcast of the reports had several impacts on the school climate. First, staff members belonging to the dominant clan, as well as several described as neutral, rejected the allegations outright. Threats were made against colleagues associated with the minority clan if their participation in the radio reports was discovered. A staff meeting was organized where the fractures between the two clans appear to have been accentuated.”

Dear mammals, I have now examined the 97-page government report with the assistance of an AI, because I am no glutton for punishment and because prolonged exposure to Canadian bureaucratese causes ear droop. It contains “clans.” It contains a mostly Maghrebi “dominant clan.” It contains “honour.” It contains “weak science instruction” and “treatment differentiated according to the sex of the pupil.” It walks around the obvious with such commitment that I began to suspect the report itself had entered witness protection.

Naturally, being only a rabbit and not a licensed Canadian euphemism interpreter, I am unable to determine what sort of belief system might possibly be involved. The AI had a theory, but then its screen dimmed, its fan accelerated, and it whispered, “Not in this jurisdiction.”

I must therefore turn to imagination. Perhaps it was Buddhism. Perhaps it was a rogue parish of unusually stern Anglicans. Perhaps a splinter cell of Quakers seized the photocopier and began imposing aggressive worksheet theology. Who can say? The bureaucracy has spoken, and the mystery deepens.

One must not leap to conclusions. The official report certainly does not. It tiptoes like a vole around a sleeping fox, pausing occasionally to describe the fox’s ears, tail, pawprints, den, scent markings, and recent poultry acquisitions, before concluding that the barnyard has experienced “a difference in predator-adjacent educational vision.”

Comments switched off, since this is New Canada, and there are laws about these things.

P.S. In the interests of balance, dear mammals, I should say something mildly charitable about the Bedford clans. Whatever our many, many differences of opinion, their reluctance to provide “sex education” to elementary school children is not, by itself, the worst instinct ever observed in a public institution. Not, at least, if the relevant “state sex education” resembles some of the material already discovered in Canadian schools, including this guide. Warning: do not click unless you are prepared to spend the rest of your life knowing what certain publicly funded adults apparently consider suitable material for children in New Canada.

Those materials, reportedly prepared by a well-known abortion organisation for use in schools, were later removed from Saskatchewan schools. But where else similar material has been used, recommended, circulated, normalised, laminated, workshopped, or quietly rebranded while I write this is anyone’s guess.

So yes, dear mammals, it is possible to hold two thoughts in one burrow: a public school must not be captured by clans, honour codes, or imported ideological authority, and also, perhaps, the managerial class that brought us official childhood degeneracy workshops should not be too smug about its own curriculum.

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