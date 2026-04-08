There was a time, I am told, when the threatened destruction of a civilisation might have interrupted polite conversation. A hush might have fallen. A priest might have crossed himself. A statesman might have hesitated before lunch. But ours is a more advanced age. We have Bloomberg terminals now. We have panel lighting. We have lacquer-haired blonde hosts coolly asking whether the obliteration of an ancient people ought properly to be considered an upside catalyst for defence, oil, and select infrastructure plays. Progress, you see, is not that man has become more humane. It is that he has learned to convert moral horror into an asset class before the second commercial break.

And so the great question of our age was posed with all the solemnity of an earnings call: if the President has threatened to destroy a civilisation by 8 p.m., how does an investor process that? Not whether it should happen. Not whether such language belonged to the vocabulary of civilised men. Not whether history, having already shown us where this road leads, might be trying once again to whisper through the cracks. No. The question was whether apocalypse should be priced as a headwind or a tailwind. This is what passes for seriousness among the very clever. Rome had augurs reading entrails. New York has anchors reading genocide into sector rotation.

I confess, as a rabbit of modest means and irregular grooming, I am often accused of paranoia. Yet even I had underestimated the artistry with which the managerial classes have mounted the corpse of conscience and passed it off as virtue. They keep the face intact, the approved vocabulary in place, the memorial slogans dusted, the annual Never Again rites faithfully observed, and the family stories positioned just so beneath the studio lights. Eisen claims her grandfather survived Auschwitz. Very well. But what survives in this atmosphere is not the moral lesson. It is the prestige residue. The warning has been drained of blood, fitted with cosmetics, and put to work as décor. What remains is embalmed humanitarianism: sleek, ceremonial, and utterly lifeless. Auschwitz, in this formulation, is no longer a boundary stone against civilizational evil. It is heritage branding for people who can discuss the threatened destruction of a civilisation and still wonder, with professional serenity, whether the real story is upside or downside risk.

This is the true miracle of modernity. Not reusable rockets. Not Waffle House. No, the true marvel is the transformation of civilised memory into decorative upholstery. One should not be too harsh, of course. These people are products of their habitat. They were raised in a greenhouse of abstractions where nothing is finally real until it affects bond yields, and no atrocity is fully legible until a strategist explains which commodities may benefit. They do not hate civilisation. That would imply a level of conviction. They simply do not see it except as scenery behind the graph. A city is a chart with buildings attached. A nation is a basket of exposures. A people is a volatility event potentially requiring ethnic cleansing for whatever glossy waterfront prospectus comes next. And a threat to erase them is, in the end, merely one more variable to be processed by calm professionals with excellent teeth.

I watched the clip from beneath my shed, whiskers trembling, and felt that old agitation in the crenulated folds of my brain, the place where forbidden frequencies and cable news touch tips. It is always tempting to blame one tribe, one lobby, one state, one bloodline, one cabal of polished ghouls with media training and excellent posture. But the rot is wider than that now. It is civilizational. We have constructed an order in which memory no longer restrains power, journalism no longer names evil except in retrospect, and finance no longer feels obliged to conceal that it would securitise the ruins of Carthage if the yield looked promising. The market, unlike some men, has no soul. The scandal is that so many of its interpreters have worked so tirelessly to become worthy of it. And perhaps that was the final indignity: the promised destruction did not arrive on schedule at 8 p.m. The deadline came, the apocalypse was deferred for a couple of weeks, the threat was folded back into negotiation, and the graph kept twitching as if all that had been at stake was guidance, while a few unusually well-positioned prophets on the wagering exchanges no doubt enjoyed the evening more than most. A civilisation was treated as a bargaining chip with a ticker symbol. That, more than the threat itself, is the signature of the age.

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