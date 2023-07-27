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Chloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023

"My childhood was ruined along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks. This needs to stop."
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The Random Archivist
Jul 27, 2023
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