Chloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchChloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023"My childhood was ruined along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks. This needs to stop."The Random ArchivistJul 27, 2023∙ Paid273ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist