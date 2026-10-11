There is a wonderful moment in Real Time with Bill Maher when Gillian Tett, Provost of King’s College Cambridge and member of the Financial Times editorial board, appears to discover that the easiest way to defend modern Britain is simply to tell Americans that things happening in Britain aren’t happening.

This works particularly well in America because Americans, through no fault of their own, do not generally spend their evenings studying British tobacco legislation or UAE higher-education funding policy.

Gillian Tett does, I assume. She has spent thirty years at the Financial Times and now runs a Cambridge college.

So when Bill Maher says Britain has passed a law under which people born after 2009 will never legally be able to buy cigarettes, he naturally looks to the British expert sitting beside him.

Tett immediately corrects him.