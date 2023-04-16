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CHEST Journal Reaffirms Dr Marik’s Study in Intravenous Vitamin C for Sepsis

Expect Attacks on Your Reputation if You Challenge the Official Narrative
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The Random Archivist
Apr 16, 2023
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