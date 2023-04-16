CHEST Journal Reaffirms Dr Marik’s Study in Intravenous Vitamin C for Sepsis

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchCHEST Journal Reaffirms Dr Marik’s Study in Intravenous Vitamin C for SepsisExpect Attacks on Your Reputation if You Challenge the Official NarrativeThe Random ArchivistApr 16, 2023∙ Paid1322ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist