Editor’s note: Events in Spain have had me watching rather more depressing footage from the country than usual over the past couple of days, so I was relieved to stumble across this clip from Tenerife. It is violent too, though with a rather unexpected turn. The tall man appears to be a British tourist who has enjoyed rather too much local hospitality and arrived fully primed for street theft, confrontation and the defence of private property. There is plainly a larger lesson here for men, governments and Western civilisation, so I sent the footage beneath the shed and asked the rabbit, T.W., to investigate. It is always useful, at times like these, to get the perspective of another species.

From T.W.:

The British man, judging by the accent, believed that the other man, possibly a local, had taken his bag. On this basis, he issued several warnings, threatened facial reconstruction and prepared to defend private property with the full resources of a badly supplied expeditionary force.

The other man kept insisting that the bag was his.

This was initially dismissed as enemy propaganda.

The British position remained clear: the bag was British, had always been British and any suggestion to the contrary would be answered with overwhelming force.

Then he looked at it.

“Oh. It is your bag. Sorry.”

The moral is simple.

Check the bag.

There is something magnificent in the speed of the transformation. One moment he is Lord Kitchener defending the imperial frontier. Four seconds later he is caressing the enemy’s cheek like an elderly aunt seeing him onto the coach after a lovely weekend in Eastbourne.

No therapist arrived to help the two men explore their competing bag narratives. No facilitator placed a talking stick between them. No NGO distributed a leaflet entitled Whose Bag Is It Anyway? Toward an Inclusive Framework for Luggage Justice. Nobody announced that ownership was a spectrum.

The man simply checked the bag.

Modern civilisation finds this nearly impossible. It can apologise for tone. It can regret that threats to punch out a man’s eyes were received negatively. It can acknowledge that certain communities may have experienced the seizure of the bag differently. It can commission an independent review chaired by the person who took it.

What it cannot do is look down, read the receipt and say:

“Oh. It is your bag. Sorry.”

This drunk British tourist displayed more intellectual honesty than many tenured professors, cabinet ministers and public-health experts, although his opening methodology did rely rather heavily on threats of ocular removal. Still, he formed a hypothesis, tested it against reality and abandoned it when the evidence failed.

Then he hugged the data.

The West may yet survive, provided it remembers this ancient rule.

Before the denunciation, before the emergency powers, before the airstrikes, before the compulsory seminar, before the frozen bank account and before threatening to blind a stranger outside a Tenerife tourist office:

Check the bag.

And let us pause to consider the complete moral philosophy of the British male abroad.

The code is simple.

A man who steals your bag deserves immediate destruction.

A man whose bag you have accidentally taken deserves its prompt return.

A man you have wrongly threatened deserves an apology, a close embrace and, where circumstances permit, an affectionate touch to the face.

No grievance is permanent once the bag has been checked.

No humiliation is so great that it cannot be repaired by saying sorry and behaving as though the proposed eye-gouging had been a minor administrative misunderstanding.

This is Magna Carta, but drunk.

P.S. On reflection, they may both have been drunk. Otherwise the shorter man was a saint. Most people do not absorb a slap to the face and then offer the other cheek for an affectionate caress.

Still, there is a lesson in there somewhere, though at least one of them will not remember it in the morning.

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