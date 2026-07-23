Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for a brief comment on the federal government’s plan to give CBC additional funding and equip it to combat disinformation. He returned six hours later wearing a homemade press badge, declared the shed an accredited public broadcaster, and issued a correction stating that our request had never occurred. When we produced the email, he rated it “missing important context” and confiscated our carrots pending an independent editorial review conducted by himself.

For decades, CBC has struggled heroically on a starvation budget of roughly $1.5 billion a year from the Canadian public. That is scarcely enough to run a national broadcaster, maintain several floors of executives, commission programmes nobody watches and send a full television crew to ask a cabinet minister whether he agrees with himself.

Now Ottawa proposes to give CBC more money and formally equip it to combat disinformation. The broadcaster will therefore determine whether criticism of the federal government giving more money to the broadcaster is misinformation. It is an exquisite arrangement, a closed circle of truth so perfect that no unauthorised fact can squeeze through it. Ottawa supplies the money. Ottawa supplies the mandate. Ottawa supplies the policy announcement. CBC independently discovers that the policy is excellent. Anyone noticing the sequence is directed to a media-literacy workshop.

For years, Canadians have been forced to navigate a dangerous information wilderness in which people could look at government decisions, compare them with observable reality and reach conclusions without the assistance of a federally funded presenter standing outside Parliament in an expensive winter coat. Some even consulted original documents. Others watched complete videos rather than the approved eleven-second extract. A few extremists spoke to people who had attended the event being reported upon.

This lawless period is drawing to a close.

Under the modernised system, information will enter CBC’s new National Fact Processing Centre in Ottawa, where specially trained journalists will wash it, remove any awkward chronology and pass it beneath a team of experts drawn from universities, government-funded non-governmental organisations and institutes whose names contain the words democracy, resilience, dialogue or Canadian values. Once every fact has received the proper institutional scent, it will be released to the public as independent journalism.

The process will be rigorous.

Suppose, for example, someone claims that CBC receives money from the federal government.

Rating: Misleading.

CBC does not receive “government money.” It receives public funding, an entirely different substance which happens to leave the same bank account. Suggesting otherwise may undermine trust in trusted institutions and should therefore be reported to one of those trusted institutions.

Suppose someone says that asking a state-funded broadcaster to combat misinformation might create a conflict of interest.

Rating: False.

CBC has independently examined the allegation and found no conflict of interest. The federal government has welcomed CBC’s independent conclusion. CBC has reported the federal government’s welcome as confirmation of its independence. The matter is now closed.

Suppose someone produces evidence that CBC previously reported something inaccurately.

Rating: Largely false and potentially harmful.

Although the specific report may have been incorrect, repeatedly mentioning the error could create the misleading impression that CBC sometimes gets things wrong. Readers should instead consult CBC’s correction, which will appear beneath a gardening article published fourteen months later.

Suppose polling shows that large numbers of Canadians distrust the broadcaster.

Rating: Requires context.

Public distrust of CBC proves the existence of a dangerous misinformation problem which can only be addressed by increasing CBC’s budget. The fewer people who believe it, the more money it requires to explain why they are mistaken.

Failure cannot discredit the institution because failure demonstrates the urgency of expanding it. Falling audiences mean Canadians are being captured by disinformation. Public criticism means the disinformation has become aggressive. Mockery means foreign interference cannot be ruled out. Complete indifference will be classified as an alarming decline in civic engagement.

The CBC will not merely check individual facts. That would be crude. Facts are slippery little creatures and occasionally wander into inconvenient places. The modern fact-checker examines the larger narrative environment, the social location of the speaker, the emotional impact of the claim and whether the information might be used by the wrong people.

A statement can therefore be factually true while remaining disinformation.

This technical innovation will save an enormous amount of time. In the old days, journalists had to prove that a claim was false. Now they need only establish that it is unhelpful. A leaked memorandum may be authentic, accurately quoted and unquestionably in the public interest, yet still become misinformation the moment someone unpleasant shares it on Facebook beside a photograph of a Canadian flag.

CBC will also introduce a colour-coded National Truth Scale:

Green: Announced by a minister.

Yellow: Announced by a minister but subsequently deleted.

Orange: Confirmed by documents but discussed by people with pickup trucks.

Red: Visible to the naked eye.

Purple: Something everybody remembers happening that cannot presently be found in CBC’s archive.

Presenters will receive emergency powers to interrupt programming whenever an unauthorised interpretation begins circulating. Canadians will hear a gentle tone, followed by the words:

“The opinion you are forming lacks sufficient context. Please remain seated while a Carleton University associate professor completes it for you.”

Rural households without television will be reached through compulsory emergency alerts. Citizens who continue thinking independently may notice their weather forecast has been replaced by a forty-seven-minute panel discussion titled Why Distrust in Public Broadcasting Threatens Marginalised Rainfall.

I have applied for a position.

My proposed CBC programme, Burrow Check, would investigate dangerous claims spreading through gardens, farms and poorly supervised allotments. In the pilot episode, I examine the allegation that someone has been stealing lettuce from behind the editor’s greenhouse.

My verdict is that the claim is unsupported, inflammatory and rooted in anti-rabbit tropes.

While lettuce has undeniably disappeared, no responsible observer can determine where it went. Surveillance footage showing me carrying it beneath the shed lacks context. My refusal to answer questions reflects a historically grounded distrust of human-dominated media institutions. The editor’s insistence upon discussing the missing lettuce raises serious concerns about his susceptibility to conspiracy narratives.

The government has awarded me $4.7 million to study the matter.

Canada is building a system in which the government funds a broadcaster, proposes increasing that funding, broadens its mandate to include combating misinformation and then relies upon that broadcaster to assure Canadians that none of this threatens its independence.

Fact-check result:

Entirely normal. Please stop laughing, you far-right, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, racist, ableist, settler-colonial, white-supremacist, climate-denying, anti-2SLGBTQIA+ extremist.

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