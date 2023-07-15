Carl Sagan: "If we are not able...to be sceptical of those in Authority then we're up for grabs...the government runs us"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchCarl Sagan: "If we are not able...to be sceptical of those in Authority then we're up for grabs...the government runs us""A society based on science and technology in which nobody understands anything...is going to blow up in our faces".The Random ArchivistJul 15, 2023∙ Paid2024ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist