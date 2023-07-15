The Random Archivist

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Carl Sagan: "If we are not able...to be sceptical of those in Authority then we're up for grabs...the government runs us"

"A society based on science and technology in which nobody understands anything...is going to blow up in our faces".
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The Random Archivist
Jul 15, 2023
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