The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
7h

Yes, please. The comments must be released. I'm sure it will be a hilarious bestseller!

My MP is NDP, just for the record. He's the one who made it impossible for people to buy houses anymore.

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