It has come to my attention, from sources both human and sub-soil, that the House of Commons administration has constructed what is being described as a “very robust records management system” for keeping track of what Canadians say about Members of Parliament.

This is, of course, entirely normal.

Every healthy democracy requires three things: elected representatives, citizens who may criticise them, and a climate-controlled archive where those criticisms are lovingly categorised by tone, theme, emotional temperature, and potential threat to parliamentary self-esteem.

The Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms reportedly explained that the system includes “different categories,” including whether comments are “misogynistic, etcetera.”

Etcetera.

There it is. The most dangerous word in bureaucracy.

“Misogynistic” is at least a category. “Etcetera” is where the bodies are buried.

One imagines a vast underground facility beneath Ottawa, staffed by pale clerks in sensible shoes, hunched over monitors as they assign public remarks into official folders.

“Citizen says MP is useless. Mark as disrespectful.”

“Citizen says Cabinet minister looks like a malfunctioning waxwork. Mark as appearance-based instability.”

“Citizen says Parliament is a daycare for overpaid narcissists. Hmm. Cross-file under populist contempt, institutional hostility, and possible unpaid columnist.”

“Citizen used raccoon emoji. Escalate to Wildlife-Adjacent Extremism.”

I confess I am hurt.

For years, I have warned of the rise of the soft managerial surveillance state, and yet not once has the House of Commons contacted me to confirm the spelling of my name for the file.

Is it under Burrows, T.W.?

Is it under Rabbit, suspicious?

Or have I been cruelly lumped into “etcetera,” alongside citizens who post memes, mock hairstyles, compare ministers to damp bread, and wonder aloud whether the country is being governed by a committee of haunted staplers?

This lack of transparency is unacceptable.

If Canadians are to be categorised, they deserve a full list of achievements.

The public should know whether it is possible to unlock Bronze-Level Concern, Silver-Level Parliamentary Discomfort, or the coveted Governor General’s Medal for Sustained Sarcasm in the Face of Institutional Absurdity.

At a minimum, the government should publish monthly rankings.

Top categories might include:

1. Misogynistic, Etcetera

For comments that cannot be allowed but also cannot be clearly explained.

2. Anti-Incumbent Vibes

For citizens who display troubling signs of remembering that MPs work for them.

3. Excessive Pattern Recognition

For anyone who notices the same people keep failing upward.

4. Hostile Metaphor Deployment

For comparisons involving clowns, ferrets, damp socks, Soviet filing cabinets, or expired snack cakes.

5. Democracy While Ungrateful

For citizens who insist on participating in public life without first adopting the approved tone of managed disappointment.

6. Non-Compliant Laughter

For ridicule directed at officials who expected fear and received memes.

The tragic error, of course, was telling Canadians the files exist.

A lesser people might have been intimidated. Canadians, being descended from snow, tax receipts, and passive-aggressive kitchen-table fury, immediately responded by trying to improve their records.

“Do I have a drawer?”

“Can I see my stats?”

“Who have I missed?”

“Please add this insult to the appropriate list.”

“Am I categorised alphabetically or chronologically?”

“Hopefully I qualify for multiple tags.”

This is not the reaction of a frightened population. The system has accidentally transformed dissent into a loyalty-points program.

Post once, get noticed.

Post twice, get categorised.

Post ten times, unlock a manila folder.

Post fifty times, receive your own server.

Post 100 times, and force Parliament to create a new category called “Unhelpfully Accurate.”

The House may soon require an entire wing for citizens competing to become administratively unforgettable.

There will be annual galas.

“And this year’s award for Best Multi-Category Offender goes to a retired electrician from Moose Jaw, whose single Facebook post managed to trigger misogyny, misinformation, institutional disrespect, inappropriate historical analogy, and unauthorised raccoon imagery.”

Thunderous applause.

Somewhere in the back, a clerk whispers, “We had to create three new tabs.”

Naturally, the official defence will be safety. And yes, actual threats are serious. No civilised rabbit disputes this. I myself have been threatened by foxes, owls, coyotes, and once by a squirrel with very bad energy.

But there is a difference between tracking genuine threats and building a searchable insult museum.

A threat says, “I intend to harm you.”

A citizen says, “You are an incompetent weasel.”

The first belongs with security. The second belongs in Hansard, preferably embroidered above the Speaker’s chair as a reminder of the ancient constitutional order.

In a representative democracy, citizens are not subjects under observation by their moral betters. They are the employers. Parliament is not a sacred temple. It is a public utility with better wood panelling.

If MPs do not wish to be called liars, hacks, cowards, phonies, trough-dwellers, or decorative middle managers for global capital, they might begin by behaving in ways that make such descriptions less immediately available to the public imagination.

Until then, I recommend full transparency.

Release the categories.

Publish the leaderboard.

Let every Canadian request their file.

And if my own dossier is not at least three inches thick by now, I shall consider it a personal insult and a grave failure of national intelligence.

I am T.W. Burrows.

Please file this under Etcetera.

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