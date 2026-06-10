Welcome to Canada.

Please declare all meat, plants, firearms, ancient blood-feuds, imported sectarian hatreds, clan vendettas, revolutionary death cults, caste assumptions, pogrom habits, and religiously licensed grudges.

Faith, tradition, language, and story may proceed through the green channel.

Well, that’s settled then.

Mr. Carney has informed the peoples of the world that Canada welcomes their faith, their traditions, their languages, their stories, their splendid diversity, and all the other lovely things that fit nicely in a government speech, but not their hatreds.

The hatreds, apparently, must be left behind.

Where, exactly? At customs? In a little grey tray beside the belt and the suspiciously large bottle of shampoo? Does an officer ask, “Any food, firearms, agricultural products, sectarian blood feuds, caste assumptions, imported revolutionary grievances, or historic animosities to declare?” And if the traveller says no, do we just wave him through, because Canada is built on trust, vibes, and an underfunded tribunal?

This is not serious policy. This is a kindergarten rule written in the voice of a bank manager, literally.

“Children, you may bring your culture to show-and-tell, but please leave the civil war at home.”

Wonderful. Inspirational. Almost as good as “crime is not welcome here” or “poverty should stop being so expensive.”

A country that imports the world at scale cannot then act shocked when the world arrives with luggage.

Some of it has wheels.

Some of it has history.

And some of it bites.

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