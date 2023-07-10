Can Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchCan Someone Explain Why Trump Supports a Warmongering Neocon Who Hates Him?Dear Americans, You’ve Got the Power to Save or Destroy the World. Please Don’t Let Us Down.The Random ArchivistJul 10, 2023∙ Paid13121ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist