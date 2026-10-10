There are certain sentences that could only have been produced by a civilization in an advanced state of administrative achievement.

“A six-year-old has a gun.”

“Yes, but the school day is nearly over.”

In January 2023, reportedly, a six-year-old boy at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, with a 9mm handgun. He fired through her hand and into her chest while she was teaching her first-grade class.

This week, newly released police bodycam footage has returned the case to the news.

At six, I was still uncertain how shoelaces worked. Still, I wasn’t wearing diapers, as some otherwise typically developing children now arrive in kindergarten doing, and the phenomenon has even been documented among children aged seven to eleven.

This little guy, meanwhile, had already mastered the finer points of the 9mm and begun considering what jail time for young offenders might look like.

But the extraordinary part of the story is not that America has finally achieved the six-year-old school shooter. Given sufficient funding and perseverance, someone was always going to get there eventually. The extraordinary part is what allegedly happened beforehand.