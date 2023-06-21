But It's Peer-Reviewed!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchBut It's Peer-Reviewed!Even if “Peer-Reviewed” Wasn’t Corrupted (Which It Is), Selective Publication by Big Pharma Fatally Flaws the Whole Process.The Random ArchivistJun 21, 2023∙ Paid1021ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist