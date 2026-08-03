Editor’s note: Despite the government’s U-turn on policing online naughty words, British police still appear not to have received the message. We asked T.W. to investigate.

From T.W.:

I have reviewed the footage of two police officers arriving at the home of animal campaigner Anneka Svenska and can confirm that Britain’s criminal-justice system has now reached the point where parody requires documentary evidence.

The officers had not come about a burglary, an assault or a missing child. They had received a report from another police force concerning statements Ms Svenska had made online about a company breeding beagles. The company claimed the statements were false. More seriously, the statements might have harmed its business.

England already has laws for dealing with statements that falsely harm a business. They are called the laws of defamation. Of course, a company suing for defamation must pay its own lawyers, demonstrate serious financial loss and permit the disputed evidence to be examined in public. The defendant may reply that the allegations were true, honestly held or published in the public interest. Judges become involved. Documents may be requested. Questions are asked in both directions.

Dialling 999 is easier.

The taxpayer supplies the lawyers, investigators, uniforms, transport and doorstep intimidation. The company makes a complaint and two constables arrive at the critic’s home carrying a confession form and details of an online course designed to improve her thinking.

This is an extraordinary improvement on civil litigation. It resembles having a publicly funded libel solicitor with handcuffs.

Ms Svenska had reported that 35 stone of dead beagles had been treated as frozen waste and transported to an incinerator. She then asked an obvious question: if the facility was merely breeding dogs, why was it producing so much animal anatomical waste?

Two officers were therefore dispatched to her home.

I have owned several businesses beneath the shed. Most lasted between twenty minutes and one police raid. Never once did Sussex Police send two officers to question someone who had left me a poor review.

“T.W. sold me a damp carrot.”

“T.W. failed to disclose that the wormwood had been stored beside a dead vole.”

“T.W. threatened to break my ankles.”

All harmful allegations. Some of them even false.

Yet no constable appeared at the complainant’s home with remedial paperwork and a course titled Understanding the Impact of Criticising Rabbits Online.

The officers told Ms Svenska they had been asked to see whether she would accept a “community resolution.”

This sounds pleasant. A community resolution ought to involve two neighbours sharing tea while a kindly vicar settles a dispute about a hedge.

In police language, it means signing a piece of paper agreeing to certain conditions, after which the arrangement is placed on police systems, available for consideration during future encounters and, in some circumstances, disclosure to an employer requesting an enhanced criminal-record check.

Ms Svenska asked what the conditions were.

The first was to complete an online thinking-skills course.

Pause there.

A woman asks why a beagle-breeding facility is producing a large quantity of animal waste. The police arrive and suggest that the solution is for her to undergo state-approved lessons in thinking.

The alleged problem was not that she had failed to think. The problem was that she had thought in the wrong direction.

A proper citizen sees 35 stone of dead beagles being transported to an incinerator and thinks:

I am sure there is a perfectly reassuring explanation, and it would be irresponsible to ask for it.

An improperly trained citizen thinks:

Why are there 35 stone of dead beagles?

Fortunately, this defect can now be corrected online.

Module One: Questions and Why You Should Avoid Them

Module Two: Distinguishing Evidence from Commercial Sensitivity

Module Three: Your Curiosity May Affect Shareholder Confidence

Module Four: Have You Considered Shutting Up?

There would presumably be a short multiple-choice examination at the end.

You discover a van containing frozen animal remains. Do you:

A. Investigate further.

B. Ask the company for an explanation.

C. Publish the available evidence.

D. Remember that a business may be harmed and return immediately to watching The Great British Bake Off.

The correct answer is D.

The second proposed remedy was an online impact course. This would teach Ms Svenska that statements made publicly can have consequences, a principle apparently unknown to companies, police forces and officers arriving at private homes with re-education paperwork.

The officers repeatedly explained that they were only delivering the document on behalf of another force.

Nothing personal.

They were simply the local branch of the national doorstep-thinking service.

This is how responsibility disappears in modern Britain. The company made the complaint. Another force investigated it. Sussex Police delivered the papers. The officers did not write the conditions. The course was online. The record would sit somewhere in a database. Every participant was merely carrying out one small administrative function, and somehow a woman ended up being asked to sign an agreement to improve her thinking because she had upset a commercial dog-breeding operation.

Ms Svenska declined the invitation to confess to defective cognition and later warned of an attack on free speech. This is precisely the sort of inflammatory claim that may require an additional course.

Free speech remains entirely protected in Britain. You may say whatever you like, provided nobody important dislikes it, nobody claims to feel harmed, no company fears loss of revenue, no official considers it misleading and no police force has access to your address. Should any of those conditions fail, officers may attend your home for an informal chat. The chat is voluntary. The paperwork is voluntary. The courses are voluntary. The record is less voluntary. The fear produced by seeing two police officers outside your door is merely an unintended community outcome.

Fortunately, the Free Speech Union reports:

Anneka refused to accept this “community resolution disposal”, which would have remained on her police record, and, after she engaged a lawyer, the case has now been dropped.



Section 179 of the Online Safety Act was introduced by the last Conservative Government and made it a crime, punishable by up to 51 weeks in prison, to knowingly spread false information likely to cause harm. While the Bill was going through Parliament, the FSU warned it might be weaponised in this way to silence legitimate political speech.



Anneka doesn’t believe the information she spread about the company was false. In fact, she has documentary evidence which she says substantiates her claims. Until the Online Safety Act was passed, the company unhappy about comments like this would have had to bring a defamation claim in the civil courts.



Now, it seems, hurty words online can quickly become a police matter – and it seems that companies are now making criminal complaints as part of their brand protection strategies.



If you are visited by the police for a speech matter, we’d urge you to take specialist legal advice before accepting any form of caution or submitting to a re-education course. Members of the Free Speech Union can ask for our help if they find themselves in a similar situation.

I have therefore taken sensible precautions. The burner phone is back beneath the shed. My online activity now passes through three foreign servers and a guinea pig in Saskatchewan. Any future allegations concerning the carrot wholesaling industry will be published under the name Professor Alistair Fluffington, Visiting Fellow in Applied Root Vegetable Studies.

I have also begun developing my own thinking-skills programme for police forces.

It consists of one question:

Has a crime occurred?

The course takes seven seconds.

Early trials suggest that most participants will require additional support.

Editor’s note: Some free advice for the British police, not that they appear interested: stop cosplaying as psycho-nannies and do the job the public pays you to do. Attend burglaries. Find stolen cars. Protect law-abiding people from machete attacks. Protect women and children from rapists. Leave citizens’ opinions alone.

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