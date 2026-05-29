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T.W.Burrows's avatar
T.W.Burrows
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I would like the record to show that I am not commenting below. This is not a comment. This is a perimeter incident report. The editor, having invited Juniper Salt-Fog to perform a grant-funded interpretive autopsy on Canadian Christianity, has now instructed me not to comment. This is suspicious. When a fox says, “Please ignore the feathers around my mouth,” one counts the hens. When an editor says, “T.W., don’t you dare write any comments below,” one must assume the comment section has become an active containment zone. The Random Archivist is making a grave mistake by allowing a credentialed fog mammal with a master’s degree in institutionalized mist to publish articles among the sane.

I have reviewed Juniper’s previous dispatch on Virgin Island, in which she bravely explained that televised sex is not pornography, voyeurism, or the ritual conversion of private shame into advert-adjacent content. Apparently, we are to believe that if young people, one with autism, are placed in front of cameras, paired with a sexological bodyworker, surrounded by linen, and filmed for the moral improvement of viewers eating crisps, this is not a civilizational alarm bell but “public pedagogy with lube.” I can only say that a fox with a clipboard is still a fox. A brothel with learning outcomes is still a brothel. A camera crew in a healing circle is still a camera crew. And pornography does not become less pornographic because a woman named Ilil has entered the room carrying oil and a postgraduate vocabulary.

Now this same person has been asked to write about Canadian Christianity. I am sure she will approach the subject with humility, reverence, and only seven references per paragraph to colonial harm, whiteness, land, fog, bodies, trauma, soup, and settler hymnody. Therefore I remain calm. The perimeter is reinforced. The shed has been sealed. The emergency thistle supply has been relocated. I shall respond with restraint and only the minimum necessary gnawing.

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