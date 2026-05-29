Joy is looking at her vulva in the mirror. She lubes up her hand with oil and moves it around the entirety of her vulva, feeling the outer labia, before moving onto the clitoris. She begins to feel arousal, a feeling that’s been foreign to her for years, because Joy isn’t touching herself alone in her bedroom. No - she’s on the set of Virgin Island. While exploring her body for the first time in years, a camera crew documents her every touch as she and her sexological bodyworker Ilil work together to undo the early beliefs Joy was taught around sex, and pleasure.

I want to begin by saying how profoundly held I felt by the recent coverage of Virgin Island, particularly from those emotionally literate outlets brave enough not to retreat into the brittle little panic cupboard labelled “civilizational collapse.” Some viewers saw adults flown to a Mediterranean retreat, dressed in linen-adjacent vulnerability garments, paired with sexological bodyworkers and surrogate partners, and filmed while processing their erotic stuckness. Predictably, those viewers asked, “Should this be on television?” But that question still lives inside the old shame architecture. It assumes privacy is neutral. It assumes cameras are predators. It assumes intimacy becomes less sacred when witnessed by a production crew, a safeguarding officer, and several million people regulating themselves through their fingers.

I prefer to ask a softer, wetter, more liberatory question: what if the camera is not a predator but a communal eye? What if Channel 4 has accidentally created the erotic equivalent of a public library? What if the nation does not need less televised sexual healing, but more publicly accessible intimacy infrastructure, ideally with oat-based aftercare, a downloadable worksheet, and a QR code for post-viewing pelvis reflection?

Cosmopolitan deserves credit for understanding that a woman encountering her own body under professional supervision with millions watching is not “spectacle” simply because a camera happens to be present. Voyeurism is when people are looked at without care. This is different. This is being looked at with a framework. Frameworks matter. Without a framework, yes, perhaps it is uncomfortable to watch strangers process sexual shame on television. With a framework, however, the gaze becomes witness, the witness becomes pedagogy, and the pedagogy becomes a consent-forward public tenderness intervention with lighting.

The Guardian’s response was touching too. The reviewer admitted that some scenes might be watched through one’s fingers. Some people interpreted this as proof that the soul still knows something has gone wrong. I disagree. The fingers are not a moral organ. The fingers are a transitional veil. They are the nervous system’s little curtains, opening and closing as the viewer learns to tolerate liberation. The hand says, “I am not yet ready to receive the full bandwidth of televised erotic de-shaming, but I remain in proximity to the work.” Frankly, I found that beautiful. Also very British, which is to say emotionally constipated but trying.

The reactionary mind struggles with this. It says, “Sex should be private.” It says, “Sex should belong inside marriage or serious partnership.” It says, “Perhaps a vulnerable adult’s first sexual experiences should not be turned into a six-part content arc.” These statements may sound reasonable if one has not yet decolonised the perimeter instinct. Marriage, monogamy, fidelity, chastity, and all those other heirloom containment technologies can be containers, certainly. So can a jam jar. So can a community hall. So can a Google Doc shared by a polycule with colour-coded tabs for conflict pathways and emergency protocols for accidental couple energy. The question is not whether marriage can contain sexuality. The question is why marriage has been allowed to monopolise the storage rights.

This is what Virgin Island disrupts. It refuses to treat adult virginity as a sacred treasure. Virginity is not purity. It is not a porcelain figurine guarded by a dragon with a wedding ring. It is an experience, or non-experience, whose meaning belongs to the person living it. If that person wishes to wait, fine. If that person wishes to marry, fine. If that person wishes to process the psychic barnacles of inherited shame through a Croatian retreat involving therapeutic touch, group vulnerability, and a bodyworker named Ilil, wonderful.

Some people mock the term “sexological bodyworker.” I hear the laughter. I also hear unprocessed shame wearing shoes indoors. Why does “sexological bodyworker” sound absurd but “investment banker” does not? One helps people return to their bodies, with the help of lube. The other helps abstract wealth reproduce itself through spreadsheet fog. Yet only one is treated as a symptom of civilizational decline. Personally, I would rather be guided through embodied pleasure repair by a trained practitioner than have my town reorganised by a man in a fleece vest saying “markets.”

Of course, we must ask ethical questions. We must ask whether consent was thick, layered, breathable, renewable, locally sourced, and free from coercive emotional packaging. We must ask whether participants received pre-care, aftercare, side-care, and possibly a small packet of integration granola. We must ask whether the edit honoured complexity or merely harvested trembling for narrative yield. We must ask whether Croatia has been sufficiently interrogated as a Mediterranean container for British erotic repair. I am not naïve. I have chaired subcommittees.

But these questions do not invalidate the project. They deepen it. The answer to imperfect televised erotic pedagogy is not a return to silence. The answer is better frameworks, softer cushions, more representative facilitators, a post-broadcast processing circle, and perhaps a companion podcast hosted by someone non-binary with a background in textile grief.

I welcome Virgin Island because it understands that shame thrives in isolation. I welcome the Guardian’s finger-curtain. I welcome Cosmopolitan’s scented bravery. I welcome the linen, the oil, the therapeutic vocabulary, the awkward exercises, the solemnity with which everyone pretends this is not insane, and the possibility that somewhere a viewer whispers, “Oh. I thought I was the only one.”

This is how cultures change. First, someone says the unsayable. Then everyone flinches. Then the Guardian calls it surprisingly touching. Then Cosmopolitan calls it empowering. Then a Halifax-based writer with an MFA in fog-adjacent textile refusal explains that the nation’s discomfort is actually a pelvic-level reckoning with inherited carceral privacy.

I say this as a thirty-six-year-old who has spent a great deal of time gently refusing the colonial expectation that bodies should reproduce themselves merely because biology has placed a crude little mechanism in the middle of the human animal. Reproduction, as a concept, has always seemed to me less like a miracle and more like an unexamined species habit with fluids. The traditional imagination speaks of “new life” with misty eyes, as though gestation were not also a form of internal occupation, a nine-month parasitic tenancy imposed upon a body already doing significant emotional labour under capitalism. I do not say this to be harsh. I honour children deeply, especially when they appear in grant applications as statistically underserved future stakeholders. But the idea of actually producing one, in the biological sense, feels to me like letting history crawl into your abdomen and demand snacks.

This is why Virgin Island feels so refreshing. It liberates sex from the grim reproductive pipeline. No babies. No husbands. No ancestral farm being passed down through some suspiciously fertile lineage. Just bodies, language, consent, cameras, and the possibility of pleasure without the looming threat of a small dependent carbon emitter emerging nine months later and requiring both childcare and moral continuity. Sex, at last, is returned to its proper modern function: not reproduction, not marriage, not even necessarily intimacy, but facilitated self-relation inside a monitored therapeutic framework.

I have, of course, always been uneasy around the more biological forms of masculinity. This is not prejudice. It is nervous-system literacy. Certain men enter a room with shoulders, shoes, and an alarming sense that their bodies have not been workshopped. One feels the atmosphere thicken. One hears, somewhere in the distance, a pickup truck starting. I am comfortable with gentler masculinities, naturally: men who have been softened by therapy, ceramics, sourdough, low testosterone, poetry, oat milk, or a long relationship with a woman who uses the phrase “emotional labour” before breakfast. But unfacilitated male energy remains, for many of us, a perimeter issue. A body entering my space should arrive not as biology, but as an apology to biology.

So when critics say Virgin Island cheapens sex by removing it from marriage or long-term partnership or reproduction, I can only wonder whether they have understood its most beautiful achievement. It does not cheapen sex. It composts the old biological terror and returns sex to the managed commons, where pleasure may be de-linked from babies, high-T biological males, kitchens, family trees, and the horrifying rural assumption that life should continue because previous life did. In this sense, the programme is not decadent at all. It is post-reproductive public pedagogy with cameras, ads, and lube. It shows us a future in which sex serves the process, the edit, and, ideally, a funding body interested in shame reduction among underrepresented erotic demographics.

P.S. Subscribers may be excited to know that I’m working on several adjacent pieces in response to earlier reactionary criticisms on The Random Archivist.

I hope, over time, to gently deconstruct and reeducate the long-time readers until they stop mistaking their survival instincts for principles. This is part of a wider grant-funded cultural rehabilitation program to steer people away from rigid concepts such as “truth,” “reality,” “family,” “boundaries,” and “not filming that,” toward a softer, wetter, more institutionally partnered mode of becoming.

Note from editor: Subscribe so Juniper Salt-Fog’s next grant-funded hallucination arrives directly in your inbox.

For this Sunday, I’ve asked Juniper to write a piece on Canadian Christianity, which should be a revelation. Don’t miss it.

And, T.W., don’t you dare write any comments below.

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