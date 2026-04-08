Standing next to Prime Minister Carney is Marilyn Gladu, elected by her constituents as a Conservative MP. She has made no secret of her contempt for the Liberals. And yet, by one of those small miracles that occur whenever power is nearby, she is now one of them.

This is Gladu speaking soon after Carney became prime minister:

This is her speaking a few months ago:

This is her speaking a couple of weeks ago:

Thus arrives Marilyn Gladu, latest penitent at the altar of Mark Carney, crossing from the Conservatives to the Liberals after having recently denounced Carney as a Brookfield-tinted salesman of elite continuity and after having argued that MPs who defect should resign and face voters again. The beauty of modern politics is not that hypocrisy exists. Hypocrisy is ancient. The beauty is that it now travels business class, issues a statement about “this critical moment,” and expects applause for the courage required to betray one’s own sentences. The move leaves the Liberals on 171 seats in a 343-seat House, one short of a majority.

And she is not alone in this great pilgrimage of spinal liquidity. Before Gladu came Chris d’Entremont, Michael Ma, Matt Jeneroux, and from the NDP, Lori Idlout, each discovering in his or her own way that conviction is a lovely thing until power offers a warmer coat (the headline is wrong, in case you’re wondering). The official explanation is always national emergency, seriousness, uncertainty, leadership, stability, the usual parliamentary incense. One almost expects the defectors to emerge from the wilderness clutching tablets engraved with the words I have heard clearly from my constituents, that miraculous phrase by which every elite accommodation is rebranded as democratic obedience. The voter, naturally, is treated as a livestock abstraction, an invisible cow whose moo can be translated to mean whatever cabinet requires that morning.

What happens when the Liberals get one more seat? Ah. Then the chrysalis splits and the true creature unfurls. No more tedious bargaining. No more pretending to negotiate with bothersome provinces, parties, or facts. One more seat and the government acquires that sacred Canadian relic: the administrative indulgence. Every appetite may be recast as necessity. Every conflict of interest may be certified as resilience. Every transfer of wealth may be called a transition. Parliament, having spent years as a theatre, can finally become what it always wanted to be: a notary office for managerial desire. Bills will not so much be debated as laminated.

One imagines the atmosphere in Ottawa that day. The champagne cool. The consultants vibrating softly with erotic anticipation. Brookfield alumni and policy larvæ gliding through corridors whispering of shovel-ready nation building, climate alignment, social cohesion, digital trust, public-private partnership, and other phrases designed to make looting sound like adult supervision. The final seat will not be described as conquest, of course. It will be described as responsibility. That is the genius of the regime. It does not seize power in jackboots. It acquires it through press releases, solemn eyebrows, and defectors explaining that they had no choice but to join the very machine they were denouncing three months earlier.

And what of the opposition? It will issue stern tweets. It will speak darkly of betrayal. It will promise accountability later, always later, in that enchanted future where consequences bloom like unicorns over Regina. But the truth is uglier and simpler. A political class that treats representation as a transferable asset will eventually govern a people who understand that their ballot is merely a suggestion slip for elites. Vote blue, get red. Vote red, get beige. Vote against corruption, receive a broader and more inclusive corruption with better typography. The old distinction between conviction and convenience collapses, and in its place stands the Large Liberal Tent, that magnificent canvas structure into which every wandering careerist may crawl once the weather turns against him.

I do not say this with anger. Anger implies surprise. I say it with the calm of a rabbit who has seen foxes enter the henhouse wearing lanyards and carrying diversity statements. Canada is not becoming authoritarian in the theatrical 1930s sense. No. That would at least require drama. It is becoming absorbent. One more seat and the state will simply do as it pleases in the manner most flattering to itself, while the defectors nod gravely and tell us that this, too, is service. By then Ms. Gladu and the other miraculous converts will be fully housetrained, the rough edges of yesterday’s indignation sanded away in exchange for warmth, status, and their well-earned place at the trough. They will stand in neat formation as proof that in Ottawa the highest principle is not liberty, nor truth, nor even party, but the successful completion of the transaction. And once enough MPs learn that conviction can be exchanged for access at an agreeable rate, majority government ceases to be a parliamentary condition. It becomes a purchased atmosphere.

Good luck, Canadians. You’ll need it.

P.S.

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