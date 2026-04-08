The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
9h

One by one, through blackmail or bribe, there are more yet to come.

May God have mercy on us.

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Turtle's avatar
Turtle
5h

I've lived in Canada for two decades. This is NOT the country I immigrated to. Thinking seriously about moving back the US but my Canadian husband would never agree, so it's a tough decision. The utter spinelessness and conformity of Canadians has always annoyed me but it's fucking toxic at this point.

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