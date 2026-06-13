Some of London’s “Enforcement Officers” at work:

After the video went viral, the employers had to respond:

There is a special kind of British official who is not police, not quite council, not exactly security, and yet somehow arrives wearing enough equipment to suggest the Battle of Goose Green may resume near the vape shop at 2:15.

Harrow has apparently been employing this species through a company called Kingdom, which sounds less like a litter enforcement contractor and more like the last thing you see before being marched into a municipal dungeon for dropping a Greggs napkin.

The job, in theory, is simple. Keep the borough tidy. Stop littering. Discourage fly-tipping. Fine people who treat the pavement as a bin. Fair enough, in theory. Nobody wants to live in a place where the high street looks as though a raccoon has been elected mayor.

Then came the video.

For years we were told this was about clean streets, community standards, public order, respect, shared spaces, neighbourhood pride, and all the other phrases that appear in council PDFs shortly before somebody with a badge starts hunting pensioners outside Poundland.

But when the camera goes off, the language changes.

And this is the problem with pseudo-policing. Real police have problems enough. But at least the public knows what they are supposed to be, what law gives them authority, what complaints route exists, and roughly how frightened one should be when they approach. These people occupy the swamp between officialdom and hustle. They have uniforms, cameras, penalties, targets that nobody ever calls targets, and the bureaucratic smell of power. They are not police, but they borrow the posture. They are not bailiffs, but they bring the vibe. They are not tax collectors, but one of them apparently thought the pavement owed him money.

The council response arrived in the usual language of institutional laundry detergent. Swift action was taken. Excellent. Very serious. So serious, apparently, that we only discovered the useful footage because the member of the public was recording too. The official camera went dark, but the citizen’s camera did not. A miracle of modern Britain: the only thing standing between the public and the approved record is a bloke wearing Meta glasses while being invited into an alley by the civic chewing-gum patrol.

Naturally, this will be treated as an isolated incident. Isolated incidents are the paving slabs of British public administration. Lay enough of them and you have a road. Every scandal is an isolated incident. Every leak is an isolated incident. Every official caught acting like a parking meter with fists is an isolated incident. The system remains perfect, apart from all the times it becomes visible.

Harrow can fire the men. Kingdom can issue the expected statement. Somebody can update the training module. There will be a paragraph about professionalism. A manager will say lessons have been learned, which means lessons have been typed.

But the lesson was already there, standing on the pavement in hi-vis.

When a borough hires private men to roam the streets issuing fines, gives them cameras, gives them the aroma of official power, and then builds a system where the citizen’s easiest option is often to pay up and go away, you have not created cleanliness.

You have created a tiny kingdom.

And for once, it named itself.

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