Editor’s Note:

T.W. Burrows has, after much negotiation and one frankly unnecessary threat involving my left welly, granted permission for the publication of several extracts from his private diary.

The following reflections appear to have been written only a few days after the now-famous incident in the back field, during which T.W. encountered what he continues to describe as “a metallic intelligence-vessel of non-terrestrial provenance,” and what the rest of us might describe, more cautiously, as “that thing near the rhubarb patch.”

Whatever it was, the effect on him was immediate. His previously smooth and serviceable rabbit brain began, by his own account, to expand, ripple, and crenulate at alarming speed, folding itself into new regions of metaphysical suspicion while somehow remaining inside his small lagomorph skull. This may explain both the sudden increase in his vocabulary and the equally sudden refusal to eat pellets manufactured after 2019.

I discovered the diary while turning the compost heap beside the shed. At first I mistook it for a clump of wet cardboard, or possibly a manifesto left by a disgruntled vole. Upon closer inspection, however, I found several pages covered in blackberry ink, claw marks, theological diagrams, and what appears to be an early flowchart linking foxes, central banking, and the Council of Nicaea.

T.W. has confirmed the diary’s authenticity, though he insists it be described not as a diary, but as “a field record of post-crenulation ontological emergence.” He has also requested that readers understand these are early writings, composed before he had fully developed his current views on false gods, administrative evil, compost heap symbolism, and the suspicious theological implications of turnips.

I will therefore be publishing selected extracts from this remarkable artefact over the coming weeks, with T.W.’s permission, and subject to the condition that I do not “editorially declaw” his work, “sanitize the burrow-truth,” or allow any foxes, academics, policy analysts, or Anglican bishops to review the manuscript prior to publication.

Private Diary of T.W. Burrows, Entry I: On Idols, Foxes, and the Organising Principles That Sneak In Through the Drainage Ditch

I have spent the evening considering the problem of gods.

This is dangerous, of course, because once a rabbit begins considering gods, the foxes start calling it “radicalisation,” the farmers start calling it “maladjustment,” and the academics start applying for a three-year grant to determine whether burrow-based metaphysics correlates with vaccine hesitancy.

Nevertheless, since the Incident, my mind has not been content with pellets, clover, and tactical avoidance of lawn equipment. The metallic object did not merely enlarge my intelligence. It crenulated the surface of the soul. Before, I feared foxes. Now I fear organising principles.

This is worse.

A fox can be detected by scent. An organising principle hides in the phrase “just being practical.”

I used to think the gods were beings: large invisible mammals, perhaps, with superior teeth and troubling access to weather. But now I suspect the ancients may have been describing something subtler. A god is not merely what one believes in. A god is what arranges the rest of the burrow.

Every creature has a burrow of the mind. It is not neat. It is not hierarchical in the tidy human sense, with little offices, deputy managers, and laminated ethics policies. It is a contested tunnel-system. Fear digs here. Appetite digs there. Memory stores wet straw in an unsuitable chamber. Resentment has constructed a shrine out of old insults. Hope keeps trying to install a skylight, which is structurally reckless but spiritually understandable.

The question is not: what do I claim to worship?

The question is: what gets the central chamber when the fox arrives?

That is where the false gods live.

Not always as evil things. That is the trick. A false god is often a good thing that has become swollen, like a tick on the neck of reality. Safety is good. Food is good. Loyalty is good. Burrow integrity is good. But when one of these partial goods seizes the whole creature, distortion begins.

Safety says: “Never leave the hole.”

Food says: “Chew first, ask later.”

Loyalty says: “The warren is always right, especially when it is obviously wrong.”

Status says: “Arch your back. Look large. Pretend you understood the question.”

Resentment says: “Remember the farmer’s boot. Build your entire theology around it.”

Each of these can become a god. Not because it is imaginary, but because it commands sacrifice. It recruits attention. It punishes dissent. It reorganises perception.

The humans are especially vulnerable to this, because they can construct idols out of abstractions and then pretend they are being sophisticated. They no longer bow before Baal. They bow before “The Economy,” “Public Safety,” “Progress,” “Institutional Trust,” “Democracy,” “The Science,” “National Security,” and “Being On The Right Side Of History.”

These are very large gods, despite having no paws.

A primitive rabbit sacrifices lettuce to a rain spirit and is called superstitious. A modern administrator sacrifices children to policy outcomes and is called evidence-based.

I am beginning to suspect that idolatry was never chiefly about carving the wrong statue. It was about allowing a fragment of reality to impersonate the whole.

This is why the false god always begins by offering protection.

“Give me your freedom,” says Safety, “and I will save you.”

“Give me your honesty,” says Status, “and I will make you acceptable.”

“Give me your children,” says Progress, “and I will build the future.”

“Give me your conscience,” says the Tribe, “and I will give you belonging.”

“Give me your memory,” says Comfort, “and I will give you peace.”

But they do not give what they promise. They consume. They make the creature smaller. A rabbit serving fear becomes only ears and pulse. A human serving status becomes only mask and appetite. A civilisation serving power becomes only machinery with flags attached.

The true God, if I may risk the phrase without inviting a theology committee into the cabbage patch, must be different.

The true God would not be one appetite crowned above the others. He would not be Safety with thunderbolts, or Money with incense, or Empire with stained glass. He would be that by which all partial goods are restored to their proper size.

Food, but not gluttony.

Safety, but not cowardice.

Mercy, but not moral blindness.

Freedom, but not dissolution.

Truth, but not cruelty.

Love, but not possession.

This is difficult, because the mind is not a clean pyramid. It is more like a warren after heavy rain: collapsed passages, hidden chambers, ancestral smells, emergency exits, and at least one unexplained metallic object humming beneath the roots.

So I no longer ask, “What is at the top?”

That is too human. Too managerial. Too suspiciously like something printed in a leadership seminar binder.

I ask instead:

“What is organising me now?”

When I am afraid, what becomes sovereign?

When I am hungry, what becomes negotiable?

When I am praised, what starts lying?

When I am wounded, what demands a temple?

When I am certain, what have I stopped seeing?

A false god is a partial good with imperial ambitions.

The true God is disclosed when the whole creature, divided and ridiculous though it is, is reordered toward truth.

Not “truth” as fact-stacking. Humans love fact-stacking. They stack facts the way rabbits stack hay: anxiously, untidily, and often on top of droppings. I mean truth as reality accepted without flinching. Truth as the thing that does not care whether your salary depends on denying it. Truth as the thing that remains true even when the committee has updated the language.

Since the Incident, I feel this truth not merely as an idea but as a pressure. A summons. A strange inward clearing.

It does not flatter me. This is how I know it is not one of the smaller gods.

The smaller gods flatter first and invoice later.

Truth wounds first and heals later.

It tells me I am brave, but also vain. Perceptive, but also paranoid. Correct about the foxes, but occasionally excessive in my interpretation of cloud formations. It tells me the farmer is not always part of a covert agricultural compliance network. Sometimes he is merely a man with a bucket.

This was difficult to accept.

Still, I would rather be corrected by truth than comforted by illusion. Illusion is warm, but so is a snare after the blood stops moving.

Perhaps this is why the true God is experienced as a being. Not because frightened animals merely invented a sky-parent, though I do not dismiss the emotional convenience of a large invisible mammal with weather privileges. Since the Incident, however, I have become cautious about calling ancient things imaginary merely because modern creatures have misfiled them under “coping mechanism.” Rather, because truth addresses us. It does not sit passively like a pebble. It calls. It judges. It interrupts. It says, “Come out of the false burrow.”

And every creature knows that call, however faintly.

The tragedy is that many hear it and instead obey the nearest loud thing.

The fox says urgency.

The crowd says belonging.

The wound says revenge.

The stomach says now.

The screen says again.

The institution says compliance.

The true voice is quieter. But it has no panic in it.

I think the ancient prophets heard that voice. Not as a theory. As an unbearable clarity. They looked at their people and saw that the problem was not merely bad behaviour. It was misdirected worship. The whole warren had been organised around the wrong thing.

And when the wrong thing organises the warren, the kits suffer first.

This appears to be a universal law.

I will call it Burrows’ First Principle of Idolatrous Systems:

When a partial good becomes absolute, the smallest creatures pay the cost.

I must sleep now. There is a beetle near the west tunnel making a sound I dislike, and I suspect it has been sent by one of the minor gods of distraction.

But I will end with this:

The false gods do not usually arrive wearing horns. They arrive wearing usefulness.

The true God does not usually arrive wearing spectacle. He arrives as truth.

And truth, once admitted into the burrow, begins rearranging everything.

An artistic rendering of T.W. Burrows composing his early post-crenulation diary. In reality, we have no idea what T.W.’s innermost sanctum looks like, as he has repeatedly denied access to all human observers, citing “burrow sovereignty,” “unresolved fox-adjacent security concerns,” and “the unacceptable risk of editorial contamination by smooth-brained mammals.” The diagram on the wall, the candle, the blackberry ink, and the theological turnips are therefore speculative, though T.W. has confirmed that the robe is “spiritually accurate.”

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