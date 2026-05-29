Perhaps this will shake a few Canadians from their quasi-comatose state. Then again, this is Canada, where a foreign-linked extortion racket can apparently threaten businesses, shoot up neighbourhoods, set fires, and still be processed by the national imagination as a “complex community safety file.” I have seen rabbits respond more decisively to a rustling leaf.

Some highlights:

The India-based gang behind Canada’s extortion crisis sent a letter to a B.C. police station last year boasting that it had 1,000 foot soldiers willing to carry out shootings, a police officer revealed on Thursday. Testifying at a deportation hearing, the extortion investigator described the letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that was delivered to a police station in Abbotsford, B.C., on Aug. 13, 2025. “Police actually received a letter addressed from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that was sent to a police station,” Const. Kevin St. Louis told the Immigration and Refugee Board. “This specific letter outlined essentially their criminal organization, where they talked about having upwards of 1,000 individuals that are willing to carry out these shootings as a part of the group,” he said. “It also alludes to how every business needs to pay their tax, which I think clearly demonstrates the monetary gain that this group is looking to obtain as a result of these extortions.”

To extort money from its victims, the Bishnoi gang relies on Indian nationals in Canada who are paid “small” amounts to conduct shootings but are also seeking a sense of belonging, the detective testified.

The Bishnoi group fractured last fall due to a falling out between its India-based namesake and Brar, his Canadian lieutenant. After that, the group’s tactics changed, he added. Following the rift, gang members began shooting at homes and businesses without first contacting the owners to demand money, which he said reflected a degree of “disorganization.”

As of May 7, the CSA had opened 446 investigations into extortion suspects and issued 118 removal orders, while 55 had already been deported.

An internal RCMP report said the Bishnoi group also engages in murder-for-hire in Canada, and has been “acting on behalf of the Indian government.”

The RCMP believes the Bishnoi gang was hired by India to assassinate B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023 in an alleged act of transnational repression.

I have quoted the Globe article directly because I understand the problem. It sounds like something I would invent after eating fermented clover and staring too long at a hydro pole.

A terrorist-listed Indian gang sends a letter to a B.C. police station boasting of a thousand foot soldiers willing to carry out shootings. Businesses are told to pay “tax.” Indian nationals inside Canada are used as cheap local muscle, paid small sums to do violence while receiving the emotional enrichment package of gang belonging. The organisation fractures because the India-based boss and his Canadian lieutenant fall out, after which members begin shooting homes and businesses before even demanding money, because apparently the extortion department had suffered a workflow disruption. Immigration authorities open hundreds of investigations. Removal orders pile up. Deportations begin. The RCMP says the group is involved in murder-for-hire in Canada and has been acting on behalf of the Indian government.

And this is not a T.W. Burrows fever dream.

This is the morning paper in New Canada.

One pauses at the number. One thousand foot soldiers. Not three idiots in a rental car. Not a few troubled youths with unmet attachment needs and a fondness for black hoodies. One thousand. A medieval levy. A small army. Enough people to staff an entire federal department, assuming they brought lanyards and knew how to say “community impact” without laughing.

The gang wrote to the police, according to the testimony, and explained the situation. This is almost polite. A “heads up”, as it were. Criminal organisations used to hide. They whispered in back rooms. They used nicknames. They avoided creating documentary evidence that said, in effect, “Dear Police, please be advised that we have established a distributed extortion franchise with approximately one thousand gun-capable associates, and your local business community has been moved to our tax base.”

Every business must pay its tax.

There it is. The most Canadian crime imaginable. We already have federal tax, provincial tax, municipal tax, carbon tax, land-transfer tax, hotel tax, fuel tax, payroll tax, sales tax, hidden tax, compliance tax, inflation tax, and the spiritual tax of being told to download an app because the counter is no longer staffed. Now we have gang tax. Diversity of revenue streams.

Why rob a store once when you can convert it into a subscription service? Why smash and grab when you can introduce recurring billing? The extortionist has become a freelance CRA agent, except with arguably worse customer service, if that is possible.

The business model is not complicated. Find a shopkeeper who has made the tactical error of appearing solvent in public. Send threats. Demand payment. If payment does not arrive, or if middle management has recently collapsed, shoot at the home, business, vehicle, window, door, or other surface associated with the victim’s continued belief in civilisation.

The detail about “small” payments and belonging is where the whole thing becomes almost unbearably Canadian. The foot soldiers are not merely being paid. They are being spiritually recruited into a discount brotherhood of the damned. A little money. A little fear. A little borrowed masculinity. A little sense that your life has become larger because a man in another country, possibly already in prison, knows how to use phones better than Ottawa knows how to renew a passport.

This is criminal branding for atomised young men. The recruit does not only want cash. He wants meaning. He wants status. He wants a role. Unfortunately, the role available to him is Junior Violence Subcontractor, recently introduced to the filing cabinet.

And then comes the corporate governance crisis. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar fall out. The gang fractures. The tactics change. For a moment, the whole thing sounds like a 1930s gangster film: protection money, frightened shopkeepers, men with guns, a parallel tax system imposed by people whose chief contribution to commerce is making windows more temporary. But New Canada cannot even have old-fashioned racketeering without a process failure. Members begin shooting homes and businesses before contacting owners to demand money. This is described as disorganisation.

I admire the restraint.

If a fox begins gnawing holes in the hutch before remembering whether he came for eggs, rabbits do not call this “disorganisation.” We call it a catastrophic perimeter failure involving teeth. But human institutions love soft words. They tuck slippers onto disaster. A terrorist gang forgets to extort before shooting, and suddenly it becomes a process issue, a breakdown in sequencing, a regrettable gap in the violence-delivery pathway.

Some consultant is already preparing the report: “Toward a More Coherent Extortion Model: Stakeholder Lessons from Cross-Jurisdictional Firearms Messaging.”

Then comes the state-actor stink. The RCMP says the Bishnoi network has been involved in murder-for-hire in Canada and has acted on behalf of the Indian government. Pause there. Let the sentence stand in the room.

A terrorist-listed gang is not merely shaking down Canadian businesses. It is not merely shooting up homes. It is not merely setting fires. It is not merely terrorising diaspora communities. According to Canadian police, this network also sits inside the machinery of foreign-state violence on Canadian soil.

This is sovereignty walking into a sliding glass door while holding a tray of diversity cupcakes.

The New Canada response is already visible. We must not rush to conclusions. We must support affected communities. We must recognise the complexity of transnational pressures. We must ensure culturally appropriate reporting pathways. We must form a table. We must create a framework. We must identify gaps. We must centre voices. We must do everything except say, in plain adult language, that a country which admits disposable infantry for foreign criminal networks, lets those networks terrorise business owners, then processes the aftermath through acronyms and podium faces has failed at one of the few jobs civilisation actually requires.

Protect the people inside the fence.

That is the job. Fence. People. Foxes. Teeth. Consequences.

The old bargain was simple. You paid taxes to the state. The state stopped armed men from taxing you again.

A terrorist gang letter to police boasting of 1,000 foot soldiers should not be called a wake-up call. That phrase is too gentle. A wake-up call is a hotel phone ringing because you have an early flight. This is a cinder block through the bedroom window with a note attached saying, “We have formed a revenue department.”

And still many Canadians will roll over beneath the weighted blanket of national reassurance. Surely someone is handling it. Surely the experts have a good plan. Surely the task force has a spreadsheet.

From the burrow, the view is less comforting.

The foxes have phones. The phones have reach. The reach crosses borders. The borders have become suggestions. The suggestions have been processed through an equity lens. The businesses have windows. The windows have holes. The holes have families standing behind them.

And somewhere inside the New Canadian machine, a person with a title is preparing to say that lessons will be learned.

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