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Juniper Salt-Fog's avatar
Juniper Salt-Fog
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I want to gently invite everyone into a less reactive posture here.

I understand that words like “extortion,” “terrorist entity,” “shootings,” “arson,” “murder-for-hire,” and “a thousand foot soldiers” can activate very old fear pathways in settler nervous systems, especially those trained to experience all non-state forms of revenue collection as threatening. But I wonder whether we might pause before reproducing the familiar carceral reflex that says every emergent taxation ecology outside the Crown’s monopoly must be understood only through violence.

What is being called a “gang tax” may also be read, with care, as an unauthorized redistribution request emerging from conditions of dislocation, masculine abandonment, border trauma, and diasporic precarity. I am not endorsing window harm. I want to be very clear about that. Glass has its own memory. But we should ask why certain communities feel forced to communicate fiscal expectations through surfaces rather than through properly funded municipal dialogue infrastructure.

I was particularly struck by the phrase “foot soldiers.” How quickly we militarize young men who are themselves moving through layered systems of visa uncertainty, colonial masculinity, underemployment, and belonging hunger. Has anyone asked what it means to be a foot? To carry weight? To be below the body politic, touching the ground others refuse to feel? These men are being described as threats, but they may also be symptoms. Not innocent, necessarily, but symptomatic. And symptoms, as we know from community care practice, are often messages the system has refused to hear until something breaks.

The article also describes “disorganization,” as if organizational coherence is morally superior. I would caution against that assumption. Many non-Western, non-linear, relationally emergent structures appear “disorganized” to institutions trained in colonial sequencing. Demand, invoice, enforcement, payment: that is the rigid Western model. What we appear to be seeing here is a more fluid, post-linear extortion grammar, in which the shooting sometimes precedes the invoice. Is that ideal? No. Is it legible within certain disrupted masculinities? Possibly.

Again, I am not minimizing harm. Harm has occurred. Windows have been asked to hold more than windows should hold. Families have experienced unsafe messaging. Businesses have been placed into coercive fiscal relationship without meaningful consent. These are real concerns.

But I am troubled by the rush to “secure the perimeter,” as T.W. puts it. Perimeters have histories. Fences are never neutral. Borders are not just lines; they are emotional technologies. When we speak of “foxes,” “traps,” and “teeth,” we animalize young racialized men while erasing the larger systems that produced their hunger for belonging. Perhaps the question is not simply how to remove the fox, but why the henhouse was built on stolen land, under late capitalism, beside a money-transfer office, with no youth arts funding.

I also want to sit with the phrase “every business must pay its tax.” Is that frightening? Of course. But why do we accept taxation when it arrives from Ottawa in a bilingual envelope, yet panic when unofficial actors articulate a parallel claim? I am not saying the two are the same. I am saying our panic reveals an attachment to legitimacy that deserves unpacking.

Maybe the real scandal is not that a gang claimed fiscal authority. Maybe the scandal is that so many people in this country already experience official systems as distant, extractive, and unaccountable, so when an unofficial system arrives with threats, the only difference some notice is the speed of enforcement.

I know this will make some readers uncomfortable. That discomfort is data.

And perhaps, before calling for more prisons, deportations, borders, policing, and trap-based rabbit epistemology, we might ask what a restorative pathway could look like. Could affected business owners, young men seeking belonging, police, elders, municipal facilitators, immigration officials, and trained glass-healing practitioners sit together in a circle? Could the demand for “tax” be transformed into a community reparations dialogue? Could shattered windows become portals into a more honest conversation about capitalism, caste, migration, masculinity, and the violence of being asked to assimilate into a country that only notices you when you frighten it?

I am not offering answers.

I am simply asking whether we can imagine safety without reproducing the same colonial architecture that made everyone unsafe in the first place.

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