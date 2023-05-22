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Bill Gates: "Never Any Relationship With Epstein"

WSJ: "The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men"
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The Random Archivist
May 22, 2023
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