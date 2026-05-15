We had hoped he would go away. We really did. After the scamdemic, after the vaccine sermons, after the Epstein Files opened a small but sulphurous window into the upper machinery room, surely Bill Gates would retire to a compound somewhere and spend his remaining years debugging mosquitoes. But no. The sweatered oracle has returned. And this time, he has discovered AI:

In addition, we’ll work with the Gates Foundation to engage health ministries and their implementing partners on how to use health-intelligence data to support decision-making around workforce deployment, supply chain management, and outbreak detection… We’ll also use Claude to advance research on … vaccine candidates This could help shorten the early-stage development timeline…Finally, we’re partnering with the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM), a research group within the Gates Foundation, to improve the forecasts…and will help IDM develop more predictive models of disease transmission. The Gates Foundation has decades of experience and a track record of measurable impact in global health, life sciences, education, and economic mobility. We’re looking forward to working with them and their partners to set up these programs and apply Claude to real-world problems.

Gates has indeed made a very “measurable impact in global health”, but the word “impact” is doing a heroic amount of laundering. The question is not whether he changed the world. He clearly did. The question is whether his version of global health became a benevolent humanitarian project or a template for technocratic rule. I think my long-time readers should know the answer to that one.

As the Epstein Files show, long before Covid, Gates’s world was already entangled with Jeffrey Epstein’s, which should not surprise us at all: not only through elite philanthropy and billionaire donor schemes, but through email trails touching global-health strategy, pandemic preparedness and “strain pandemic simulation” work. The same tiny circle of billionaires, fixers, foundations, public-health bureaucrats, universities, media institutions and reputation managers were already building the machinery that later governed the world.

Gates did not need to formally control the WHO in order to bend it. As its most powerful private funder, operating inside a system dependent on earmarked donor money, he helped shape the institution that would later declare Covid-19 a pandemic and confer global legitimacy on the emergency regime that followed. WHO itself says it relies heavily on voluntary contributions, and independent analyses have repeatedly noted that earmarked funding lets donors shape priorities. The Gates Foundation has also poured billions into journalism, higher education, media partnerships and global-health communications. The foundation openly describes its media partnerships as grants to “trusted news outlets” to expand coverage of global health and development issues; Columbia Journalism Review found more than $250 million in Gates Foundation money going toward journalism; and one higher-education funding analysis found $11.6 billion distributed to 471 universities and higher-education institutions over a decade.

The WHO supplied the declaration. The universities supplied the priesthood. The media supplied the liturgy. The fact-checkers guarded the altar. This is how “The Science” became not a method of inquiry, but a narrative of obedience, broadcast through institutions that Gates had spent years funding, cultivating and legitimising. Fauci may be remembered as the evil face of gain-of-function recklessness and mass-injection policy, but Gates represents the wider operating system: private wealth converted into public-health authority, philanthropy converted into leverage, academic prestige converted into consensus, journalism converted into enforcement, and emergency converted into governance. In that sense, Gates is one of the clearest figureheads of the Epstein Class, the professional-managerial caste that discovered how to rule through expertise, crisis and moral blackmail.

And now the machinery is being upgraded. Gates is not retreating from this system of influence. He is powering it with AI. The same man whose money flowed through public health, universities, media organisations, fact-checkers and the WHO now wants artificial intelligence fused into his medicine, education, agriculture, public administration and “misinformation” control. In other words, the old model was institutional capture by cheque book. The new model is institutional capture by algorithm. The expert class no longer needs merely to publish the narrative, train the journalists, fund the studies, brief the WHO and police dissent after the fact. With AI, it can pre-shape the information environment itself: what questions are asked, what answers are ranked, what risks are modelled, what behaviours are nudged, what dissent is flagged, and what populations are managed.

Gates is not just some creepy billionaire with opinions about vaccines. He is a prototype of the new sovereign: unelected, unaccountable, philanthropically laundered, technologically amplified, and positioned at the junction where global health, media, academia, artificial intelligence and emergency governance meet. Covid was the beta test for rule by expert narrative. AI is the upgrade package.

Good luck, everyone.

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