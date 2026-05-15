The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys
27m

Gates is evil. (Not a revelation) I think the low numbers may be 'covid is over, we never have to deal with that again!'.

Few realise that that was the opening salvo.

Restacked all the same.

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