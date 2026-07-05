Editor’s note: For readers new to British absurdity, the “Big Brother Corporation,” aka the BBC, is the broadcaster where George Orwell worked before writing the most famous warning in English about state-managed truth. So it is beautifully deranged that the UK government’s new media green paper now proposes exploring legislation that would make social media platforms push BBC content and other government-approved “trusted sources” higher up the feed. Basically, the institution that once helped furnish Orwell’s nightmares may now be given a booster seat inside the algorithms that decide which news, clips, posts, videos, and approved little moral injections get shoved into your face, especially during “social unrest or crisis.” They’ve seen the writing on the wall. Naturally, their first instinct is to regulate the wall.

E03591532 Tv Green Paper Accessible 1.33MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We asked T.W. for his analysis. After considerable redaction, one overturned water bowl, and the deletion of several remarks about BBC executives that even we could not disguise as metaphor, we are able to publish the following:

There are moments in public life when a document arrives with such soft typography, such innocent and diverse stock photography, such moisturised managerial language, that you know immediately someone is preparing to put a pillow over your face for your own safety.

Watch this Space is exactly the sort of title you would choose if you were about to rearrange the information environment while asking everyone to admire the curtains.

It is about whether you, the public, may be trusted to see things in the wrong order. Apparently not.

The problem, according to the paper, is that people are getting their news online, where they may encounter misinformation, polemic, deepfakes, independent journalists, subscription newsletters, videos, audio, creators, commentators, and other dangerous post-broadcast phenomena such as “people talking without a producer from Broadcasting House holding a clipboard.”

This has created what the government calls a “turning point for our democracy,” which is civil-service English for: the peasants found the side door.

For many years, Britain enjoyed a simple and wholesome arrangement. The public sat in front of a television. The television spoke. The public received. A very serious man in a studio explained what had happened, what it meant, who was dangerous, which foreign war was morally unavoidable, which domestic scandal was too complicated to rush into, and why the previous official position, now quietly abandoned, had always been a sign of institutional courage.

This was called trust.

Then the internet arrived, and people began committing acts of unauthorised comparison. They watched the clip. They found the full speech. They noticed the edit. They read the report. They saw what the presenter left out. They discovered that the “far-right misinformation” had, in several awkward cases, been video evidence with a timestamp.

This could not continue.

So the government, in its mercy, has decided to explore legislative options requiring social media platforms to make “trustworthy news” prominent and easy to find. By “trustworthy,” it means public service media providers, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5, STV, and S4C. By “prominent,” it means the official people should be placed where you can see them. By “easy to find,” it means harder to avoid.

And by “especially during times of social unrest or crisis,” it means exactly when you would most want the state and its favoured broadcasters to enjoy privileged access to your eyeballs.

Do not be alarmed. This is not censorship. This is merely the government planning to force private platforms to promote the government-approved news ecosystem during moments when the public is angry, frightened, suspicious, or inconveniently awake.

The plan avoids the vulgarity of old-fashioned censorship. Nobody needs to kick down your door and confiscate your pamphlet. That would be crude, expensive, and bad for the body cam footage industry. The modern state does not need to ban you when it can simply alter the room. Your post may remain available, technically.

Somewhere.

Under six layers of “authoritative context,” between an Ofcom explainer, a BBC Verify thread, a Channel 4 fact-check video, and a cheerful animation telling pensioners how to spot misinformation by asking whether the person speaking has been invited onto Newsnight.

The paper is full of the usual tender phrases. “Healthy information environment.” “Shared understanding.” “Shared facts.” “Social cohesion.” “Media literacy.” Every phrase arrives wearing a lanyard and smelling of public money.

“Media literacy” is the best one, because it sounds like state nanny teaching citizens to think critically, when in practice it usually means training them to distrust anything that has not passed through the cathedral gift shop of respectable opinion.

A media-literate citizen knows that independent reporting may be dangerous.

A media-literate citizen knows that anonymous officials are “sources,” while eyewitnesses are “claims circulating online.”

A media-literate citizen knows that a government department, a regulator, a legacy broadcaster, an NGO, a university centre, and a billionaire-funded anti-disinformation project all saying the same thing at once is not a cartel. It is “resilience.”

The green paper also proposes making state-favoured broadcasters responsible for teaching the public how to evaluate information.

Imagine the lessons.

Children, today we will learn how to identify unreliable sources.

Question one: did the source contradict the BBC?

Question two: did the source use footage that caused social tension?

Question three: did the source make you feel distrustful of institutions?

Question four: have you considered that your distrust of institutions may be the result of insufficient exposure to institutions?

Gold star, Freddie. You are now resilient.

The most beautiful part is the BBC’s role in all this. The green paper describes the BBC as sitting at the heart of the public service media system, which is true in the same sense that a tapeworm sits at the heart of the digestive experience. It is funded by compulsion, defended by politicians, staffed by people who regard the median citizen as a zoo exhibit, and now, apparently, may receive algorithmic assistance because the public has begun wandering off.

The BBC spent years telling people that trust must be earned.

Now it appears to be trying another route: legislated visibility.

You will watch the content and you will feel together.

Britain is no longer a country. It is a managed viewing experience via algorithms, or will be very soon.

Algorithms apparently prioritise engagement over accuracy. Unlike traditional broadcasters, which prioritise accuracy over engagement, except during pandemics, elections, riots, wars, grooming-gang scandals, migration debates, terror attacks, court cases, climate panics, and any segment involving a vox pop conducted in a town where the producer looked frightened.

Still, the government has found the cure for algorithmic bias.

Government-influenced algorithmic bias.

At last, a bad system made good by pointing it at the right cathedral.

Of course, there will be consultations. There are always consultations. Britain now consults the public the way a prison consults inmates about the colour of the new locks. Would you prefer Trusted News Prominence in calming blue, inclusive mauve, or final-warning magenta?

The answer has already been laminated.

And somewhere in a meeting room, a group of people are nodding seriously at a slide that says “countering misinformation during crisis events,” avoiding the obvious question: what happens when the misinformation is coming from the institutions?

What happens when the government is wrong, as governments tend to be whenever the consequences belong to someone else, which is not so much an event as a work pattern?

What happens when the broadcasters are wrong, which is how they fill the space between weather and sport?

What happens when the “trusted source” is not lying exactly, but clipping, framing, omitting, softening, delaying, laundering, emotionalising, and then inviting on a professor from a centre funded by the same people who caused the problem?

What happens when the public notices?

That, I suspect, is what this paper is really about.

Not misinformation.

Competition.

The old gatekeepers had a lovely gate. Heavy, oak, publicly funded. Then the public found gaps in the hedge. Now the gatekeepers are demanding hedge regulation.

They do not want to restore trust. They want to restore sequence.

First, the official line.

Then, the approved analysis.

Then, the responsible concern.

Then, perhaps, if time permits and no one is rioting, your little video from the pavement.

Watch this space, they say.

We are watching.

That appears to be the problem.

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